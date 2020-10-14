A Checklist for the Newly Retired

The pandemic is driving a surge of early retirements. Here's what to do next.

Oct 14th, 2020
Liz Weston
I Stock 1169345537
iStock

The pandemic seems to be driving a surge of early retirements as businesses close or downsize and older people weigh the health risks of continuing to work.

The share of unemployed people not looking for work who called themselves “retired” increased to 60% in April from 53% in January, according to a study by three economists. The study was done in the early days of the pandemic, well before tens of thousands of businesses nationwide closed permanently and others began offering early retirement packages to trim their workforces.

“It seems to be a persistent and quite widespread phenomenon,” says study co-author Michael Weber, an economics professor at the University of Chicago.

Unfortunately, many people haven’t saved nearly enough to avoid a steep drop in their standard of living when they retire early, financial planners say. Even those with substantial retirement accounts could make hasty decisions that cause them to run short of money.

Create Your Retirement Budget

Tally your expenses and identify any you can trim. Include irregular expenses, such as home repairs or a car replacement, that you’re likely to face in coming years.

Your “must-have” expenses should include health insurance, says Catherine Valega, a certified financial planner in Waltham, Massachusetts. People typically must be 65 to be eligible for Medicare. Until then, prepare to pay for coverage because going without is especially dangerous during a pandemic.

If you had health insurance through your employer, you usually can extend that for up to 18 months, thanks to COBRA, the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act. But you’ll have to pay the entire premium plus a 2% administrative fee. Last year, the average annual cost of health insurance was $7,188 for a single person and $20,576 for a family, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, which tracks health insurance trends.

If your spouse has group health insurance and can add you as a dependent, that’s often the most cost-effective way to go. If not, you may find a better deal through HealthCare.gov, since most people will qualify for tax subsidies that reduce premium costs.

Evaluate All Income Sources

You may face decisions about what to do with workplace retirement accounts, such as whether to roll a 401(k) account into an IRA or how to take a pension. You may have to evaluate a buyout offer or figure out what to do with stock options.

These are complex decisions with huge consequences, so consider talking to a fee-only financial planner. Many financial planning organizations, including the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors, the Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education and the XY Planning Network offer free counseling sessions for those whose incomes have been affected by the pandemic.

Taking big withdrawals from your retirement funds early in retirement can dramatically increase the odds you’ll run out of money. A 4% withdrawal rate — where you take 4% of your retirement account balance the first year and adjust that payout for inflation each year afterward — has historically allowed savings to last for a 30-year retirement. Some financial planners recommend a more conservative start of 3.5% or 3%, or starting at 4% and cutting back during bad markets.

Working at least part time can reduce the drain on your savings and may give you access to valuable benefits, including health insurance and retirement accounts. And staying connected to the workforce can increase your odds of finding a new full-time job if that’s your goal.

Make Informed Social Security Decisions 

Social Security may be your largest source of income during retirement, and research shows most people would be better off delaying their applications to maximize their checks. That’s not always possible, of course, but often financial planners recommend tapping other retirement funds first if that allows people to delay drawing on Social Security.

If you’re married, it’s important to consider how your decisions affect your spouse, says CFP Brian Ellenbecker of Milwaukee. The higher earner’s check determines how much the survivor receives after the first spouse dies, for example. AARP has a free Social Security claiming calculator, and more sophisticated versions are available for a fee from Maximize My Social Security and Social Security Solutions.

Consider Radical Downsizing

If you can’t cover expenses with your income, you may have other alternatives. If you own a home, have substantial equity (at least 50%) and are at least 62, a reverse mortgage can help you turn your home’s value into a guaranteed monthly check. Or you may decide to sell your home and find somewhere cheaper to live.

Linda Rogers, a CFP from San Diego, says several of her clients discovered they can live well on less money by moving abroad for a few years. Portugal is a particularly popular destination, Rogers says.

Obviously, an overseas move isn’t for everyone, particularly in a pandemic when many countries are restricting travel. But for some adventurous types, it could be at least a partial solution.

“They’re loving it so far,” Rogers says.

More
Fastenal Erfw
Fastenal's Sales and Profit Growth Narrows in Q3 Amid Normalization
Fastener products continue to comprise a larger portion of the company's sales, while elevated safety sales continue to slow.
Oct 13th, 2020
Large Cutting Group 2020
Expanded Large Diameter Cutting Wheel Offering
Weiler Abrasives has expanded its offering of Tiger and Wolverine large diameter cutting wheels for chop saws and stationary saws.
Oct 12th, 2020
Warehouse 15
Key Topics With Industrial Distribution Leaders: The Distribution Center
Here in Part 1 of 3, Helgi Thor Leja speaks with Vallen's Alan Gosnell on how the industrial distributor's response to COVID-19 has evolved over the past seven months.
Oct 12th, 2020
I Stock 1251628696
NAM Board Asks Americans to Wear Masks
The National Association of Manufacturers said observing CDC safety protocols would help manufacturers rebuild the economy.
Oct 8th, 2020
Customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home improvement store.
Lowe's to Hand Out Another Round of Bonuses Worth $100M
The bonuses will recognize its front-line, hourly employees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oct 8th, 2020
Big 50 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2020 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the list in a concise, easy-reference format.
Oct 6th, 2020
Racks of product in the ORS Nasco's Houston distribution center.
Critical Wholesale: ID Goes In-Depth With ORS Nasco
Read about Kevin Short's trial-by-fire first year as CEO of the pure-play wholesaler, newly carved out as an independent company.
Oct 5th, 2020
01 Ind Cover Sept Oct2020aae
ID's September/October 2020 Digital Edition
ID's September/October digital edition features our 2020 Big 50 List, a profile on ORS Nasco, a chat with B&F Fastener Supply and much more.
Oct 5th, 2020
Gorilla Professional Grade Product Line
New Line of Gorilla Adhesives, Sealants & Lubricants for MRO Market
The Gorilla Professional Grade portfolio consists of 19 products.
Oct 2nd, 2020
Associate Wearing Ppe 1
Amazon Says Nearly 20,000 Workers Have Tested Positive
That's out of 1.37 million employees tested at Amazon and Whole Foods markets.
Oct 2nd, 2020
10 1 Thumb
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 3: 10-1
Presented by ID's editors, watch the final part of our 2020 Big 50 List video countdown, covering the top ten distributors of industrial products.
Oct 1st, 2020
Tiger Alum Front Backa
Weiler Abrasives Expands Aluminum Abrasives Offering With New Flap Discs
The new Tiger Aluminum flap discs featuring a paired flap design for grinding of aluminum.
Sep 30th, 2020