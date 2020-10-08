Lowe's to Hand Out Another Round of Bonuses Worth $100M

The bonuses will recognize its front-line, hourly employees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oct 8th, 2020
Associated Press
Customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home improvement store.
Customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home improvement store.
Associated Press

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. announced Wednesday that it is handing out another round of bonuses to recognize its front-line employees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news release from the company said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16. The bonuses total $100 million and will affect hourly workers at Lowe's stores, distribution centers and store support centers, the company said.

The latest bonus will match the money Lowe’s provided to all hourly associates in March, May, July and August, according to the company.

The retailer joins other companies from Amazon to Kroger to Target that have provided their front-line and warehouse workers bonuses. Some have even offered free access to virtual doctor visits during the pandemic.

With the latest bonuses, Lowe’s will have provided more than $675 million in financial support to its sales associates this year, the news release said.

Also, Lowe’s has committed more than $100 million to support its communities during the pandemic, including $55 million in grants to provide financial relief to rural, minority-owned and women-owned small businesses, according to the news release.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based chain has more than 2,200 stores and about 300,000 full- and part-time employees. In August it reported that second-quarter sales surged and profits were better than expected as shoppers spent stimulus money — as well as funds formerly spent on travel and entertainment — on do-it-yourself projects around the house.

More
Gorilla Professional Grade Product Line
New Line of Gorilla Adhesives, Sealants & Lubricants for MRO Market
The Gorilla Professional Grade portfolio consists of 19 products.
Oct 2nd, 2020
Associate Wearing Ppe 1
Amazon Says Nearly 20,000 Workers Have Tested Positive
That's out of 1.37 million employees tested at Amazon and Whole Foods markets.
Oct 2nd, 2020
10 1 Thumb
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 3: 10-1
Presented by ID's editors, watch the final part of our 2020 Big 50 List video countdown, covering the top ten distributors of industrial products.
Oct 1st, 2020
Tiger Alum Front Backa
Weiler Abrasives Expands Aluminum Abrasives Offering With New Flap Discs
The new Tiger Aluminum flap discs featuring a paired flap design for grinding of aluminum.
Sep 30th, 2020
30 3
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 2: 30-11
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the second part of ID's 2020 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 30-11.
Sep 30th, 2020
50 31 Thumb
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 1: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the first part of ID's 2020 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50-31.
Sep 29th, 2020
Grainger Photo3 1600865488981 Hr
Grainger Helps Cubs Through Safe, Successful MLB Season
As the Chicago Cubs' official MRO distributor and services partner, Grainger helped to quickly reconfigure and maintain Wrigley Field for the shortened season.
Sep 28th, 2020
Metal Gear Wheels With The Engraving Artificial Intelligence 3d Render 888759400 5200x3072
AI and Automation - Post-Pandemic
Unparalleled challenges are propelling even cautious companies to adopt disruptive tech in dealing with irregular demands and the resulting need for production agility.
Sep 25th, 2020
I Stock 1178120732 (2)
DoL: Torque Converter Maker Docked Pay from Employees' Work Breaks
An Iowa manufacturer will have to pay nearly $280,000 in backwages to 150 employees.
Sep 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1148425391
Asphalt Firm Pleads Guilty to Paying Bribes
The company allegedly paid millions to win lucrative contracts in South America.
Sep 23rd, 2020
Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China's Shanxi Province.
China, Top Global Emitter, Aims to Go Carbon-Neutral by 2060
Calling for a “green revolution,” China's president said the pandemic had shown the need to preserve the environment.
Sep 23rd, 2020
Opt Blog 6 Kp Is To Measure Vmi
6 KPIs for Measuring Your VMI Program's Value
The key performance indicators will help you track and use critical data to make continuous improvements to your program.
Sep 22nd, 2020