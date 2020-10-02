Amazon Says Nearly 20,000 Workers Have Tested Positive

That's out of 1.37 million employees tested at Amazon and Whole Foods markets.

Oct 2nd, 2020
Associated Press
Associate Wearing Ppe 1
Amazon

NEW YORK — Amazon says nearly 20,000 of its workers have tested positive or been presumed positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Amazon SdfsfiStockAmazon says in a corporate blog it examined data from March 1 to Sept. 19 for its 1.37 million workers at Amazon and Whole Foods Market.

It said it compared COVID-19 case rates to the general population, as reported by Johns Hopkins University for the same period. Based on that analysis, if the rate among Amazon and Whole Foods employees were the same as it is for the general population, it estimated it would have seen 33,952 cases among its workforce.

The company says it is conducting thousands of tests a day, which will grow to 50,000 tests a day across 650 sites by November.

Companies have no legal obligation to publicly reveal how many of their workers have contracted the virus, and few are doing so.

However, employers must provide a safe working environment, which means they must alert staff if they might have been exposed to the virus, according to guidelines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. They are obligated to keep track of COVID-19 infections contracted on the job, and must report to OSHA if there is a hospitalization or death related to the disease.

More
50 31 Thumb
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 1: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the first part of ID's 2020 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50-31.
Sep 29th, 2020
Grainger Photo3 1600865488981 Hr
Grainger Helps Cubs Through Safe, Successful MLB Season
As the Chicago Cubs' official MRO distributor and services partner, Grainger helped to quickly reconfigure and maintain Wrigley Field for the shortened season.
Sep 28th, 2020
Metal Gear Wheels With The Engraving Artificial Intelligence 3d Render 888759400 5200x3072
AI and Automation - Post-Pandemic
Unparalleled challenges are propelling even cautious companies to adopt disruptive tech in dealing with irregular demands and the resulting need for production agility.
Sep 25th, 2020
I Stock 1178120732 (2)
DoL: Torque Converter Maker Docked Pay from Employees' Work Breaks
An Iowa manufacturer will have to pay nearly $280,000 in backwages to 150 employees.
Sep 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1148425391
Asphalt Firm Pleads Guilty to Paying Bribes
The company allegedly paid millions to win lucrative contracts in South America.
Sep 23rd, 2020
Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China's Shanxi Province.
China, Top Global Emitter, Aims to Go Carbon-Neutral by 2060
Calling for a “green revolution,” China's president said the pandemic had shown the need to preserve the environment.
Sep 23rd, 2020
Opt Blog 6 Kp Is To Measure Vmi
6 KPIs for Measuring Your VMI Program's Value
The key performance indicators will help you track and use critical data to make continuous improvements to your program.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Rarh6010 Rarh306 1234a
Lightweight RARH Double-Acting Hollow Plunger Cylinders
Enerpac's new RARH series of hydraulic cylinders are designed for challenging projects in construction, manufacturing, mining and offshore industries.
Sep 18th, 2020
I Stock 1068477992
Report: Amazon to Open 1,000 Suburban Warehouses
The figure will reportedly eventually number around 1,500, aimed to get products ever closer to customers.
Sep 18th, 2020
I Stock 629033098
July US Cutting Tool Orders Down 31% Year-Over-Year
The chairman of the Association for Manufacturing Technology said, "It is clear that the climb to better sales volumes will be extended and bumpy.”
Sep 17th, 2020
A sign stands at the road leading to the Raytheon facility.
Raytheon Doubles Job Cuts to 15,000
Raytheon is seeking $2 billion in cost reductions and $4 billion in cash conservation this year.
Sep 17th, 2020
Bridgestone employees fire flares outside the tire factory of Bethune, northern France, Thursday, Sept.17, 2020. Workers protest over the Japan-based company's decision to close the plant and lay off all its nearly 900 workers. Bridgestone argues the factory is no longer competitive globally, but unions and French politicians accused the company of using the virus-driven economic crisis as a pretext for the closure and not investing in modernizing the plant instead.
Bridgestone Workers Protest Plant Closure
Unions accused management of using the virus-driven economic crisis as a pretext for 900 layoffs.
Sep 17th, 2020