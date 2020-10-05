ID's September/October 2020 Digital Edition

ID's September/October digital edition features our 2020 Big 50 List, a profile on ORS Nasco, a chat with B&F Fastener Supply and much more.

Oct 5th, 2020
Industrial Distribution StaffMike HockettAnna Wells
Industrial Distribution's 2020 September/October digital edition includes our biggest feature of the year: The 2020 ID Big 50 List, which ranks the 50 largest distributors of industrial products in North America by the 2019 revenue. Also featured is a profile on pure-play wholesaler ORS Nasco and a Catching Up Q&A with B&F Fastener Supply.

Check out the September/October digital edition here

More in Operations
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 2: 30-11
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the second part of ID's 2020 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 30-11.
Sep 30th, 2020
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 1: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the first part of ID's 2020 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50-31.
Sep 29th, 2020
Ransomware Evolves, Security Tries to Keep Pace
A closer look at how this threat continues to grow, and how it impacted one of its latest victims: Jack Daniel's.
Sep 22nd, 2020
6 KPIs for Measuring Your VMI Program's Value
The key performance indicators will help you track and use critical data to make continuous improvements to your program.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Workplace Lawsuits Over COVID to 'Grow Exponentially'
One expert says this is merely "the front end of a tidal wave."
Sep 21st, 2020
An Opportunity Not to Waste
The world is shifting to a less wasteful, circular economy. Here’s how manufacturers can capitalize.
Sep 16th, 2020
3 Ways Manufacturers Can Improve Employee Safety Amid the Pandemic
Manufacturers must go the extra mile to ensure their employees are informed on new protocols and guidelines as they return to work. Here are some best practices.
Sep 15th, 2020
RealShield Face Covering Earns ANSI Certification and CPSIA Compliance
It delivers a low-cost, reusable face shield that is made 15 mil thick and shatterproof.
Sep 15th, 2020
Safely Welcome Back Employees with ‘Building Mask’
This air filter housing magnetically attaches to standard 2 foot by 2 foot ceiling tile grids.
Sep 15th, 2020
Are Employers Required to Share if Coworkers Have COVID-19?
Here's what employers are required and not required to do regarding tracking virus cases in the workplace.
Sep 10th, 2020
Enterprise Resilience in the Wake of COVID-19
Manufacturing has shown incredible adaptability when it comes to production – now it must apply that to its most important asset.
Sep 8th, 2020
COVID Emphasizes Potential of Digital Manufacturing
There are four main areas where ERP and digital transformation can stimulate operational efficiencies and business agility.
Sep 4th, 2020