National Oilwell Varco Found Partly Responsible for OK Rig Explosion

NOV is the former owner of oilfield products distributor DistributionNOW — No. 9 on ID's Big 50 List.

Associated Press
Jan 29th, 2020
In this Jan. 22, 2018, file photo from video by Tulsa&apos;s KOTV/NewsOn6.com, fires burn at an eastern Oklahoma drilling rig near Quinton, OK. A Pittsburg County, OK jury has found National Oilwell Varco, a Houston-based company partially responsible for the 2018 explosion and fire that killed five men. The jury ordered the company to pay $1 million each to the estates of two of the victims.
In this Jan. 22, 2018, file photo from video by Tulsa's KOTV/NewsOn6.com, fires burn at an eastern Oklahoma drilling rig near Quinton, OK. A Pittsburg County, OK jury has found National Oilwell Varco, a Houston-based company partially responsible for the 2018 explosion and fire that killed five men. The jury ordered the company to pay $1 million each to the estates of two of the victims.
Christina Goodvoice/KOTV/NewsOn6.com via AP, File

McALESTER, OK (AP) — An Oklahoma jury has found a Houston-based company 10 percent responsible for a January 2018 explosion and fire that killed five men.

The Pittsburg County jury on Monday ordered National Oilwell Varco to pay $1 million each to the estates of Josh Ray of Fort Worth, TX, and Cody Risk of Wellington, CO.

The families of all victims that included Oklahomans Parker Waldridge of Crescent, Matt Smith of McAlester and Roger Cunningham of Seminole previously reached settlements with other companies involved in the rig at Quinton. Those were Red Mountain Operating; Red Mountain Energy LLC; Patterson-UTI Drilling Company LLC; and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

NOV argued that the other companies and Ray shared the blame.

“From our clients’ standpoint, it wasn’t about the money. It was about taking the case to the jury and allowing it to apportion responsibility,” Jeff Wigington, an attorney for Ray's family told The Oklahoman.

“And it was very important for the Ray family to clear the name of Josh Ray, because they (National Oilwell Varco) was blaming him for the death of his friends.”

“The jury has spoken,” NOV’s attorney John Zavitsanos told the McAlester News-Capital. “We very much respect their time.

"Our heart goes out to both these families and I wish neither side was here and I wish this had never happened.”

The Jan. 22, 2018, explosion, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, was the deadliest drilling accident since the Deepwater Horizon rig exploded in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, killing 11 people.

ID Note: National Oilwell Varco is the former owner of oilfield products distributor NOW Inc., which does business as DistributionNOW — No. 9 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List.

More in Home
In this Tuesday, Jan. 21 file photo, pharmacist Liu Zhuzhen stands near a sign reading &apos;face masks are sold out&apos; at her pharmacy in Shanghai, China. Panic and pollution drive the market for protective face masks, so business is booming in Asia, where fear of the virus from China is straining supplies and helping make mask-wearing the new normal.
Asia Demand for Face Masks Soars on Virus Fears
Factories are rushing to boost production as the number of infections and deaths from the new virus first found in the central Chinese city of Wuhan climbs.
Jan 28th, 2020
This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Trump Tax Plan Year 2: What to Know
While this year’s tax season is expected to be more sedate than last year, there are a few tweaks to be aware of.
Jan 28th, 2020
In this Dec. 7, 2015 file photo, a Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built is shown on the assembly line in Renton, WA.
Dec. US Durable Goods Orders Up 2.4%
Last month's orders were the strongest showing since August, but would be much lower excluding defense.
Jan 28th, 2020
In this Dec. 11, 2019 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell arrives to speak at a news conference after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington.
Fed Seems Content With Low Rates But Confronts Challenges
Even with the Fed seemingly comfortable with the range of its historically-low benchmark rate of 1.5% to 1.75%, questions about its policy-making remain.
Jan 27th, 2020
I Stock 539953664
Slight Rise in Business Economists' Optimism
A new survey by the National Association of Business Economists found that 67% of respondents are expecting moderate economic growth of 1.1% to 2% over the coming year.
Jan 27th, 2020
In this Thursday, Jan. 23 image from China&apos;s CCTV video, a patient is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance by medical workers in protective suits in Wuhan, China. China is swiftly building a hospital dedicated to treating patients infected with a new virus that sickened hundreds and prompted unprecedented lockdowns of cities home to millions of people during the country&apos;s most important holiday.
What's New in the China Virus Outbreak
The Coronavirus that began last month in the Chinese City of Wuhan has now claimed 26 lives and sickened another 830. Here's where things stand as of Friday morning.
Jan 24th, 2020
This aerial photo taken from video provided by KTRK-TV shows damage to buildings after an explosion in Houston on Friday, Jan. 24. A large explosion left rubble scattered in the area, damaged nearby homes and was felt for miles away. A fire continues to burn and people have been told to avoid the area.
2 Dead After Explosion at Valve Mfgr.
The explosion happened early Friday morning inside a building at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, which makes valves and provides thermal-spray coatings.
Jan 24th, 2020
Jo Trizila, top right, President and CEO of Trizcom Public Relations, conducts a meeting with her staff Ann Littmann, right, Noel Hampton, bottom left, and Hayley Swinton at their office in Dallas on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The recent flu outbreak can really impact small businesses with small staffs and hurt a company&apos;s productivity. Some owners, like Trizila, are trying to mitigate the damage so the flu will not become a nightmare when they&apos;re trying to get clients&apos; work done.
Businesses' Defense Against Flu
Don't let your small business be overwhelmed by flu-based employee absences.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Fortune 2020 Most Admired Companies
Grainger, Fastenal on 'Most Admired' List
Three industrial distributors made the cut, while the parent company of another was included as well, along with numerous electrical distributors and industrial suppliers.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Lss 3 X Recip Saws Nr
High-Performance Reciprocating Saw Blades
The Starrett line of 3X Power Bi-Metal Recip Blades includes blades for cutting wood, metal, multiple materials and heavy-duty cutting.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Ohio Transmission Laron
Ohio Transmission Corp. Acquires Laron
Arizona-based Laron providesmechanical and electrical motor repair service to the Southwest US.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Evergreen
Evergreen Mktg. to Transition CEOs in 2022
Kevin Higginbotham has been with Evergreen since 1995 and served as its CEO since 2006.
Jan 20th, 2020
Fpc Slim Web
EMUGE Appoints National Account Manager
Metalworking industry veteran Scott Lowe now responsible for EMUGE's US and Canada channel partner relations.
Jan 20th, 2020
Pointy
Google Buys Retail Products Lister Pointy
Ireland-based Pointy is known for its hardware device that automatically uploads a retailer's product to a website whenever it is scanned.
Jan 20th, 2020