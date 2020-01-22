High-Performance Reciprocating Saw Blades

The Starrett line of 3X Power Bi-Metal Recip Blades includes blades for cutting wood, metal, multiple materials and heavy-duty cutting.

Starrett
Jan 22nd, 2020
Lss 3 X Recip Saws Nr

ATHOL, MA — The L.S. Starrett Company, a global manufacturer of precision hand tools and gages, power tool accessories, saw blades and more, has launched its new series of “3X Power” Bi-Metal Reciprocating Saw Blades featuring teeth that cut more efficiently, enabling users to make up to three times the number of cuts than conventional blades, and are engineered for use on corded and cordless saws. Starrett 3X Power blades are also highly resistant to breakage and feature a reinforced shank.

The Starrett line of 3X Power Bi-Metal Recip Blades includes blades for cutting wood, metal, multiple materials and heavy-duty cutting:

  • Wood cutting blades are available in 6", 9" and 12" lengths, in 3 or 6 teeth per inch (TPI), and feature straight or tapered shape.
  • Metal cutting blades are available in 4", 6" and 8" lengths, in 14, 18 or 24 TPI, and have a straight shape.
  • Multi-material cutting blades cut metal, plastics, wood, and rubber and are available in 6", 9" and 12" lengths, in 6 – 10, 10 and 10 – 14 TPI, and have a tapered or straight shape. In addition, a 12", 10 – 14 TPI tapered blade that is ideal for cutting car bodies, is also offered.
  • King Cut 3X Heavy-Duty blades feature heat-treated teeth with a super-aggressive pitch set designed to slice through virtually any material. Exceptional strength, fast cutting action and long life make the blades ideal for heavy-duty demolition, emergency vehicle extrication and other demanding cutting applications. King Cut 3X Power Blades are available in 6", 8", 9" and 12" lengths, in 6-10, 10-14 and 18 TPI, and feature a straight or tapered shape. 

Starrett 3X Power Reciprocating Blades are packaged in 2-blade blister card packs, or in plastic tubes with 5, 20 or 50 blades. For more information, visit www.starrett.com/3xpower.

