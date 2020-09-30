Weiler Abrasives Expands Aluminum Abrasives Offering With New Flap Discs

The new Tiger Aluminum flap discs featuring a paired flap design for grinding of aluminum.

Sep 30th, 2020
Weiler Abrasives
Tiger Alum Front Backa

CRESCO, PA — Weiler Abrasives, a provider of abrasives, power brushes and maintenance products for surface conditioning, has expanded its aluminum abrasives offering to include Tiger Aluminum flap discs featuring an innovative paired flap design for grinding of aluminum. The design includes a top flap with a coating that prevents loading, provides a high cut-rate and eliminates the need to apply wax or lubricant prior to grinding. Alternating flaps of self-sharpening zirconia aluminum grains offer aggressive material removal. The combination ensures high performance at an exceptional value.

Weiler Abrasives is offering the 4-1/2 inch Tiger Aluminum flap discs in Type 27 or Type 29 with either 7/8 or 5/8-11 arbor holes and two grit options. The 36-grit disc is a good choice for chamfering, weld removal and stock removal, while the 60-grit disc is ideal for weld blending, finishing and cosmetic detail work.

The Tiger Aluminum flap discs are well-suited for applications found in general metal fabrication, shipbuilding, rail and automotive industries.

For more information on the Tiger Aluminum flap disc or other aluminum products from Weiler Abrasives, visit  weilerabrasives.com/Aluminum-Solutions.

