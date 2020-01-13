Lumax (Fort Mill, SC) has released a New Lubrication Accessory Kit, containing 11 of Lumax’s most popular lube accessories. The kit allows users to organize and store lubrication accessories in a convenient storage case. The lubrication accessories are compatible with all standard grease guns, grease pumps and dispensing devices. The Lubrication Kit Includes:

LX-1205: Grease Hose 12" with Spring

LX-1400: Standard Grease Coupler

LX-1404: 90º Grease Coupler,

LX-1406: 360º Swivel Grease Coupler

LX-1407: Right Angled Grease Coupler

LX-1409: 4-1/2" Push-Type Adapter

LX-1410: Needle Nose Adapter 3/4"

LX-1411: Needle Nose Adapter 1-1/2"

LX-1412: Needle Nose Adapter 7"

LX-1416: S.S. Grease Injector Needle

LX-1418: Seal Off Adapter with Rubber Tip

www.lumax.com; 844-660-6876