Lubrication Accessory Kit

The lubrication accessories are compatible with all standard grease guns, grease pumps and dispensing devices.

Lumax
Jan 13th, 2020
Lumax (Fort Mill, SC) has released a New Lubrication Accessory Kit, containing 11 of Lumax’s most popular lube accessories. The kit allows users to organize and store lubrication accessories in a convenient storage case. The lubrication accessories are compatible with all standard grease guns, grease pumps and dispensing devices. The Lubrication Kit Includes:

  • LX-1205: Grease Hose 12" with Spring
  • LX-1400: Standard Grease Coupler
  • LX-1404: 90º Grease Coupler,
  • LX-1406: 360º Swivel Grease Coupler
  • LX-1407: Right Angled Grease Coupler
  • LX-1409: 4-1/2" Push-Type Adapter
  • LX-1410: Needle Nose Adapter 3/4"
  • LX-1411: Needle Nose Adapter 1-1/2"
  • LX-1412: Needle Nose Adapter 7"
  • LX-1416: S.S. Grease Injector Needle
  • LX-1418: Seal Off Adapter with Rubber Tip

www.lumax.com; 844-660-6876

