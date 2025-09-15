Wesco Invests $10M in Procurement Software Startup

Wesco is partnering with a startup developer of materials procurement software — and has made its largest investment in a technology company to date.



Kojo founder and CEO Maria Davidson wrote in a social media post that the electrical distribution giant contributed $10 million toward the company's $49 million Series C funding round, and that teams from both companies had jointly developed a new artificial intelligence-based product for materials orders.



In a company blog post, Kojo and Wesco officials outlined their first joint product, known as “Project POs,” which aims to provide contractors with “unprecedented” visibility and control of their large purchases. The system, which utilizes both Kojo’s software and Wesco’s distribution network, eliminates manual data entry, assists procurement activities using AI agents, and automates orders, scheduling and reviews, among other capabilities.



“This partnership is poised to transform the construction industry, automating workflows and solving critical pain points for customers, leading to unprecedented efficiency and accuracy in project delivery,” Wesco Senior Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Construction Sean Grasby said in the statement.



Kojo officials, meanwhile, called it “the future of construction procurement.”



“This partnership is a huge vote of confidence from a true industry leader in electrical distribution,” said Davidson. “The feedback we’ve received from customers using our platform with Wesco has been incredible — they’re building more accurately, avoiding costly mistakes, and delivering projects on time and on budget with much greater ease."



Davidson added in the LinkedIn post that Kojo’s overall fundraising total — $94 million — represents the largest amount for a female founder in the construction tech segment.