Crawford Adds Suburban Houston Branch

Electrical distributor Crawford announced Monday that it has opened its 64th overall branch in the Houston suburb of Mont Belvieu, Texas.

The 9,000-square-foot facility — its eighth in the Houston area — features an open-counter warehouse, self-pick service options and inventory tailored to the area's contractors and industrial facilities. The location is operated by a staff of three employees.

Representatives from the Mont Belvieu Area Chamber of Commerce and the Baytown Chamber of Commerce took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony, while more than a dozen Crawford vendors — including Schneider Electric’s Mobile Innovation Trailer — attended the grand opening.

“We are excited to join the Mont Belvieu community,” Joe Rooney, the Sonepar subsidiary's area branch manager, said in a statement. “Our team combines industry experience with a commitment to solving complex customer needs. Being closer to our customers allows us to serve them more effectively.”