Crawford Adds Suburban Houston Branch

The Mont Belvieu branch is the Sonepar subsidiary's 64th location.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 28, 2025
Best Rc Crawford Electric Supply
Crawford

Electrical distributor Crawford announced Monday that it has opened its 64th overall branch in the Houston suburb of Mont Belvieu, Texas.

The 9,000-square-foot facility — its eighth in the Houston area — features an open-counter warehouse, self-pick service options and inventory tailored to the area's contractors and industrial facilities. The location is operated by a staff of three employees.

Representatives from the Mont Belvieu Area Chamber of Commerce and the Baytown Chamber of Commerce took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony, while more than a dozen Crawford vendors — including Schneider Electric’s Mobile Innovation Trailer — attended the grand opening. 

“We are excited to join the Mont Belvieu community,” Joe Rooney, the Sonepar subsidiary's area branch manager, said in a statement. “Our team combines industry experience with a commitment to solving complex customer needs. Being closer to our customers allows us to serve them more effectively.”

