New Jersey Supplier Moves to ‘More Modern’ Facility

New Jersey supplier USA Tolerance Rings said Thursday that it has moved to a new location outside Trenton.

The company said the new facility in Ewing Township — located a few miles from its previous site — would have “a more modern space” and an optimized layout that would bolster the operational efficiency of its engineers. Additional warehouse space, meanwhile, would help optimize parts delivery.

The company says it is a bespoke supplier that has provided tolerance rings for a range of industries for nearly 65 years.

“We are thrilled to be settled in the new space, having executed the move with no interruptions to customer service. We are already seeing the benefits as we enter the next chapter for the business,” Dan Robinson, division manager at USA Tolerance Rings, said in a statement.