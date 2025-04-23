OmniCable Adds Suburban Atlanta Distribution Hub

Wire, cable and fiber redistributor OmniCable earlier this month opened a new Atlanta-area distribution center in Buford, Georgia, company officials announced.

The 285,000-square-foot location combines the operations of OmniCable's former North Georgia facilities in Norcross and Suwanee. Bringing those hubs under one roof, officials said, would bolster its ability to meet its customers' evolving needs.

"This new location will allow us to better manage our inventory and provide faster, more efficient service for our customers," Gus White, the company's director of regional sales, said in the announcement.

OmniCable says it now operates 18 locations across North America.