McNaughton-McKay Gets New 'Unified' Brand

McNaughton-McKay Electric Company and its affiliated companies on Thursday announced a new name that would combine all five under a single banner.

The new McNaughton McKay Group includes its namesake wholesale electrical distributor along with the Reynolds Company, Caniff Electric Supply, Flow-Zone and S&D Service & Distribution.

The combined company, an employee-owned electrical and PVF distributor, comprises more than 60 locations across nine states.

“This is the next step in our evolution — not a replacement for the companies our customers know and trust — but a way to amplify their collective strengths,” MMG President and CEO Mark Borin said in a statement. “By uniting together under McNaughton McKay Group, we strengthen our ability to serve as one team of ‘empowered owners,’ while honoring the legacy and local expertise of each company.”