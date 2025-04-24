McNaughton-McKay Gets New 'Unified' Brand

The new name combines McNaughton-McKay Electric with four affiliated companies.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 24 At 3 06 52 Pm

McNaughton-McKay Electric Company and its affiliated companies on Thursday announced a new name that would combine all five under a single banner.

The new McNaughton McKay Group includes its namesake wholesale electrical distributor along with the Reynolds Company, Caniff Electric Supply, Flow-Zone and S&D Service & Distribution.

The combined company, an employee-owned electrical and PVF distributor, comprises more than 60 locations across nine states.

“This is the next step in our evolution — not a replacement for the companies our customers know and trust — but a way to amplify their collective strengths,” MMG President and CEO Mark Borin said in a statement. “By uniting together under McNaughton McKay Group, we strengthen our ability to serve as one team of ‘empowered owners,’ while honoring the legacy and local expertise of each company.”

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 1, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 23 At 2 51 10 Pm
OmniCable Adds Suburban Atlanta Distribution Hub
April 23, 2025
Boxes Cropped
New Jersey Supplier Moves to ‘More Modern’ Facility
April 17, 2025
ABB's New Mexico facility.
ABB Opens $40 Million Manufacturing Facility in New Mexico
April 11, 2025
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 04 23 At 2 51 10 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OmniCable Adds Suburban Atlanta Distribution Hub
Boxes Cropped
Company Expansion & Consolidation
New Jersey Supplier Moves to ‘More Modern’ Facility
I Stock 1666716606
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Continental to Spin Off ContiTech Segment
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 1, 2025
Boxes Cropped
Company Expansion & Consolidation
New Jersey Supplier Moves to ‘More Modern’ Facility
USA Tolerance Rings said the new site would provide more “operational efficiency” for its engineers.
April 17, 2025
ABB's New Mexico facility.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ABB Opens $40 Million Manufacturing Facility in New Mexico
The expansion will create more than 150 new full-time jobs.
April 11, 2025
I Stock 1666716606
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Continental to Spin Off ContiTech Segment
The auto supplier expects that a sale will be “the most likely option.”
April 9, 2025
Sonepar Ceo Philippe Delpech And Senior Leaders To
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Sonepar Rebrands Midwest Companies
Another subsidiary will join the brand later this year.
April 7, 2025
S Immons Front Bldg
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Simmons Pump & Supply Expands to Arizona
The company's third facility will have an adjacent pump testing hub.
April 2, 2025
I Stock 627233026
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Metals Distributor Adds Larger Houston Hub
Officials said the facility would bolster its fabrication capabilities.
March 31, 2025
Core & Main's North Cincinnati branch, Fairfield, Ohio.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Core & Main to Expand Suburban Cincinnati Branch
The relocation would reportedly triple the branch's space.
March 27, 2025
Simpson Strong-Tie's Las Vegas distribution center.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds Las Vegas Hub, Announces Texas ‘Home Office’
The California supplier will add a second headquarters near Dallas later this year.
March 26, 2025
Schneider Electric facility, El Paso, Texas.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schneider Electric to Spend $700M on U.S. Operations
The company outlined projects at eight facilities in six states.
March 26, 2025
I Stock 1423622700
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kodiak Building Partners Launches New Distributor
Ponderosa Building Supply will serve the Northwest's "thriving" construction market.
March 25, 2025
I Stock 1485999133
Company Expansion & Consolidation
WINA to Add Shuttered MSC Ohio Distribution Center
The Columbus facility will become a "major" company distribution hub.
March 20, 2025
The Schlüsselbauer Exact 2500.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Northwest Pipe Adds Salt Lake City Plant
The facility will help the company meet growing demand.
March 20, 2025
Martin Supply, Florence, Ala.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Martin Supply Adds Kentucky Distribution Hub
The facility will debut with 1,500 SKUs and has "ample room for future expansion."
March 19, 2025
ARG Industrial's Portland, Ore., branch.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ARG Industrial to Expand in Oregon
The Salem branch will be its second in the state and 14th overall.
March 10, 2025