Simmons Pump & Supply Expands to Arizona

Texas pump and water supply distributor Simmons Pump & Supply announced Tuesday that it has opened its third overall location in Southeast Arizona.

Simmons plans to upgrade the 30,000-square-foot complex in Willcox, Arizona, over the next six to 12 months to allow for expanded inventory, delivery and service capabilities for its growing customer base in the Southwest. It will house engineering, production and distribution operations, as well as sales and management.

An adjacent, 10,000-square-foot building will also feature a pump testing site operated by manufacturing partner SIMFLO.

“We’re extremely grateful for the tremendous amount of growth and success our company has experienced over the past few years, and our expansion to Willcox will no doubt aid in better serving customers throughout the southwestern and western U.S.,” Simmons President Joe Riker said in a statement. “This new location in Willcox is ideal because it allows us to receive and deliver products in an expedited manner, expand our inventory, enhance our testing capabilities, and become the trusted one-stop resource for all things pump and supply.”

The facility opened with a staff of 18, although the company noted that it features space to grow. Joe Riker is the president of the Willcox operations, joined by General Manager Tony Torres, Elizabeth Valdez in outside sales, Rafael Encinas in inside sales, and Angela Hammond in accounting.

Simmons has been based in Lubbock, Texas, since 1953; it operates an additional location in Garden City, Kansas.