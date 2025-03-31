Metals Distributor Adds Larger Houston Hub

Officials said the facility would bolster its fabrication capabilities.

Mar 31, 2025
Olympic Steel announced Monday that it has officially opened a new facility in Houston for its metals distribution business.

The Cleveland-based metals service center operator said that the 105,000-square-foot Action Stainless facility on the city’s east side replaces a smaller site on the far northwest side — and adds 73,000 square feet to the subsidiary's footprint in Houston.

Action, a full-line distributor of stainless steel, aluminum and specialty alloy products, also offers a range of fabrication capabilities. The additional warehouse space in Houston, officials said, would allow it to continue expanding its fabrication offerings.

“The relocation of our Houston operation represents the next step in our strategic growth plan for Action Stainless and our entire specialty metals business segment,” Andy Markowitz, the president of specialty metals at Olympic Steel, said in a statement. “Action Stainless already has a great reputation as a single source for multiple items on a bill of material. As part of our continued growth, we’ve expanded further downstream to better support our customers’ complex value-added and precision fabrication needs.”

