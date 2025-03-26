Schneider Electric to Spend $700M on U.S. Operations

The company outlined projects at eight facilities in six states.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 26, 2025
Schneider Electric facility, El Paso, Texas.
Schneider Electric facility, El Paso, Texas.
Schneider Electric

Electrical and automation supplier Schneider Electric said Tuesday that it expects to spend more than $700 million across its U.S. operations in the coming years — the largest single capital expenditure in the company’s history.

The announcement outlined projects in six states, including several that had previously been announced. The company said that the spending, allocated through 2027, would bring its overall U.S. investment to more than $1 billion to date this decade, as well as add over 1,000 jobs in engineering, manufacturing and technical roles.

Officials highlighted the growing need for U.S. energy infrastructure from manufacturers, utilities and energy companies, as well as from data centers and tech applications.

"We stand at an inflection point for the technology and industrial sectors in the U.S., driven by incredible AI growth and unprecedented energy demand,” Aamir Paul, Schneider Electric’s president of North America operations, said in a statement. “To lead the transformation ahead, we must be agile and act now to advance ambitious digitalization and efficiency goals to make an impact for generations to come.”

The projects include a new robotics and motion “Center of Excellence” in Raleigh, North Carolina, a new power distribution unit lab in Massachusetts, and an innovation center in Houston. In addition, Schneider announced expansions or upgrades at its facilities in suburban Cincinnati, suburban Nashville, central North Carolina, El Paso, Texas, and Columbia, Missouri.

The French company says it currently employs more than 21,000 workers in the U.S., and that North America is its largest region.

The announcement follows Schneider’s introduction of its new “One Digital Grid Platform,” a software platform that aims to help utilities with grid modernization efforts.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
March 21, 2025
Schneider Electric facility, El Paso, Texas.
Schneider Electric to Spend $700M on U.S. Operations
March 26, 2025
I Stock 1423622700
Kodiak Building Partners Launches New Distributor
March 25, 2025
I Stock 1485999133
WINA to Add Shuttered MSC Ohio Distribution Center
March 20, 2025
Related Stories
Simpson Strong-Tie's Las Vegas distribution center.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds Las Vegas Hub, Announces Texas ‘Home Office’
I Stock 1423622700
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kodiak Building Partners Launches New Distributor
I Stock 1485999133
Company Expansion & Consolidation
WINA to Add Shuttered MSC Ohio Distribution Center
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
March 21, 2025
I Stock 1423622700
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kodiak Building Partners Launches New Distributor
Ponderosa Building Supply will serve the Northwest's "thriving" construction market.
March 25, 2025
I Stock 1485999133
Company Expansion & Consolidation
WINA to Add Shuttered MSC Ohio Distribution Center
The Columbus facility will become a "major" company distribution hub.
March 20, 2025
The Schlüsselbauer Exact 2500.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Northwest Pipe Adds Salt Lake City Plant
The facility will help the company meet growing demand.
March 20, 2025
Martin Supply, Florence, Ala.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Martin Supply Adds Kentucky Distribution Hub
The facility will debut with 1,500 SKUs and has "ample room for future expansion."
March 19, 2025
ARG Industrial's Portland, Ore., branch.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ARG Industrial to Expand in Oregon
The Salem branch will be its second in the state and 14th overall.
March 10, 2025
ABB's facility in Senatobia, Miss.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ABB to Invest $120M to Expand Tennessee, Mississippi Plants
The projects aim to expand the company's capacity for low-voltage electrification products.
March 3, 2025
Border States Upper Midwest Distribution Center
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Border States to Build its First Regional Distribution Center
The Fargo facility is the first of several planned distribution hubs.
February 27, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 25 At 3 11 44 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Field Fastener Expands South and West
The company announced new locations in Arkansas and Arizona.
February 25, 2025
The Nieuwe Maas river, Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Eyes on the European Prize
How trends that have driven consolidation in the U.S. market are starting to emerge across Europe.
February 20, 2025
Salt Lake City Headquarters Codale
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Codale Electric to Add Las Vegas Distribution Hub; Idaho, Utah Branches
The Sonepar subsidiary is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025.
February 19, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 19 At 2 45 23 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Michigan PPE Supplier Announces Expansion
The $11.4 million project is expected to add at least 100 jobs in Grand Rapids.
February 19, 2025
1663682037866
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Diverse Company, Singular Strategy
Elevated Industrial Solutions' new CEO on the emerging opportunities for the supplier.
February 19, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 18 At 1 47 43 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
AFC Industries Adds Mexico Hub
The Monterrey facility will support AFC's inventory, delivery and service programs in the country.
February 18, 2025
Barbing
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Hydraulics Manufacturer Moving Valve Production from China to Pennsylvania
HAWE Manufacturing said the new plant would bolster its supply chain.
February 18, 2025