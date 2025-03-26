Schneider Electric to Spend $700M on U.S. Operations

Electrical and automation supplier Schneider Electric said Tuesday that it expects to spend more than $700 million across its U.S. operations in the coming years — the largest single capital expenditure in the company’s history.

The announcement outlined projects in six states, including several that had previously been announced. The company said that the spending, allocated through 2027, would bring its overall U.S. investment to more than $1 billion to date this decade, as well as add over 1,000 jobs in engineering, manufacturing and technical roles.

Officials highlighted the growing need for U.S. energy infrastructure from manufacturers, utilities and energy companies, as well as from data centers and tech applications.

"We stand at an inflection point for the technology and industrial sectors in the U.S., driven by incredible AI growth and unprecedented energy demand,” Aamir Paul, Schneider Electric’s president of North America operations, said in a statement. “To lead the transformation ahead, we must be agile and act now to advance ambitious digitalization and efficiency goals to make an impact for generations to come.”

The projects include a new robotics and motion “Center of Excellence” in Raleigh, North Carolina, a new power distribution unit lab in Massachusetts, and an innovation center in Houston. In addition, Schneider announced expansions or upgrades at its facilities in suburban Cincinnati, suburban Nashville, central North Carolina, El Paso, Texas, and Columbia, Missouri.

The French company says it currently employs more than 21,000 workers in the U.S., and that North America is its largest region.

The announcement follows Schneider’s introduction of its new “One Digital Grid Platform,” a software platform that aims to help utilities with grid modernization efforts.