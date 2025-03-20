WINA to Add Shuttered MSC Ohio Distribution Center

The Columbus facility will become a "major" company distribution center.

Andy Szal
Mar 20, 2025
I Stock 1485999133
iStock.com/Luca Piccini Basile

Würth Industry North America announced Tuesday that it will establish a “major” new distribution center at a central Ohio facility formerly operated by fellow industrial supply giant MSC.

WINA, the regional subsidiary of German distribution titan Würth Group, said it would acquire the 472,000-square-foot facility on Columbus’ far southwest side and invest $42.5 million to establish its new distribution center. WINA officials added that the site has room for a potential expansion of up to 500,000 square feet.

MSC informed state officials that it would shutter the Columbus facility last spring; the company told Columbus Business First that the decision followed “an ongoing review of our operations to optimize our capabilities.” 

The MSC closure resulted in the loss of 130 jobs. WINA said that it expects its new facility to eventually add up to 160 positions.

"Columbus offers a strategic advantage for Würth Industry's expansion, with its central location, robust infrastructure, and access to a skilled workforce," Bastian Rottenberg, the CEO of Würth MRO, safety and metalworking, said in a statement. "This facility will allow us to better serve our customers across the U.S. through enhanced distribution capabilities.”

WINA ranked no. 12 on ID’s 2024 Big 50 list, but its parent company bills itself as “the world’s largest industrial distributor.” MSC ranked no. 9 on the latest Big 50.

