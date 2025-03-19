Martin Supply Opens Kentucky Distribution Hub

Martin Supply announced Tuesday that it has officially opened a new distribution center in central Kentucky.

Martin acquired the more than 17,100-square-foot facility in Elizabethtown in October. Company officials said that it would enable efficient service to customers in Kentucky and southern Indiana, as well as bolster its overall logistics network.

The facility features 19-foot ceilings, two dock-height doors with levelers, and 1,400 square feet of office space. Martin officials said the hub would initially house about 1,500 SKUs with “ample room for future expansion.”

“We are very excited to expand our geological footprint and better serve this market,” Martin Executive Vice President Bill Redding said in a statement. “We believe this new facility will be a key factor in our goals to continue providing quality service and help companies operate better.”

Martin Supply, headquartered in Florence, Alabama, ranked at no. 41 on ID’s 2024 Big 50.