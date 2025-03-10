ARG Industrial to Expand in Oregon

Alaska hose, fittings and rigging distributor ARG Industrial on Monday announced that it will add a second location in Oregon.

The Salem branch, ARG’s 14th, will join the Portland, Oregon, location acquired in 2021. It would also become the company’s southernmost location to date.

ARG Industrial President and CEO Mike Mortensen said in a statement that the expansion would bring the company’s products and services to new and established customers in a growing market.

“Our new Salem location will not only expand our geographical reach southward but will combine both hose and rigging capabilities in a single location,” Mortensen said. “We feel this value proposition sets us apart in the market.”