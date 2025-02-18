AFC Industries Adds Mexico Hub

Ohio fastener and Class C components distributor AFC Industries on Tuesday announced the opening of a new facility in northern Mexico that will serve as a key hub for its operations in the country.

The Monterrey facility, set to open Wednesday and be fully operational by “mid-February,” will enhance AFC Industries de México’s inventory management, just-in-time delivery and value-added service programs, as well as bolster its presence in one of the nation’s major industrial corridors.

AFC officials said the Monterrey location would also bring the company closer to its customers and help “understand their unique needs.”

“Our goal is to build strong, lasting partnerships with businesses in Mexico and help them achieve supply chain excellence,” AFC Industries de México President Antonio Ron said in the announcement.