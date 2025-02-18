Hydraulics Manufacturer Moving Valve Production from China to Pennsylvania

HAWE Manufacturing said the new plant would bolster its supply chain.

Industrial Distribution staff
Feb 18, 2025
Barbing
HAWE Hydraulik SE

A global manufacturer of hydraulic components plans to shift its valve production from China to a new plant in eastern Pennsylvania, company officials announced.

HAWE Manufacturing U.S., the American subsidiary of its namesake German parent, leased 50,000 square feet of space in a Bethlehem Township industrial park, the site’s developer told Allentown’s The Morning Call.

The company’s general manager for the Lehigh Valley site said that in addition to investing in U.S. manufacturing, the new location would help both HAWE's supply chain and its delivery times.

Munich-based HAWE Group has operations in 20 countries across the globe and a total workforce of more than 2,800.

Its U.S. division currently has plants in North Carolina and Oregon.

