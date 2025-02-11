Coastal Hose and Supply Expands in Texas

Coastal Hose and Supply announced Friday that it had officially opened its second facility earlier in the week.

The Baytown, Texas, fluid conveyance distributor said the new location in Clute, Texas, would allow it to reach additional customers — particularly in the oil and gas sector.

"What attracted us to enter the Brazosport area was the similarities between Baytown ... and Clute, which has a significant presence of downstream petrochemical and terminal activity," Coastal President and Managing Partner Colton Reed said in a statement.

The Clute facility, like Baytown, will fabricate hydraulic, industrial and metal hose configurations on-site. The company also plans to add a storefront and client will-call lounge later this year.

A grand opening ceremony for the new location, the company said, will be announced at a later date.