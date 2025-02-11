Coastal Hose and Supply Expands in Texas

The company has added a second Houston-area facility.

Industrial Distribution staff
Feb 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 11 At 1 55 30 Pm
Coastal Hose and Supply

Coastal Hose and Supply announced Friday that it had officially opened its second facility earlier in the week.

The Baytown, Texas, fluid conveyance distributor said the new location in Clute, Texas, would allow it to reach additional customers — particularly in the oil and gas sector.

"What attracted us to enter the Brazosport area was the similarities between Baytown ... and Clute, which has a significant presence of downstream petrochemical and terminal activity," Coastal President and Managing Partner Colton Reed said in a statement.

The Clute facility, like Baytown, will fabricate hydraulic, industrial and metal hose configurations on-site. The company also plans to add a storefront and client will-call lounge later this year.

A grand opening ceremony for the new location, the company said, will be announced at a later date.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
February 11, 2025
Southwire This State Of The Art Facility Will Create A Centralized Hub For Southwire S Distribution
Southwire Announces West Georgia Distribution Hub
February 7, 2025
Echo Electric Manager Meeting 2025 02 05
Sonepar to Consolidate Midwest Subsidiaries
February 6, 2025
Allient headquarters, Buffalo, N.Y.
Allient to Shuffle Operations, Establish Machining ‘Center of Excellence’
February 4, 2025
Related Stories
Southwire This State Of The Art Facility Will Create A Centralized Hub For Southwire S Distribution
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Southwire Announces West Georgia Distribution Hub
Echo Electric Manager Meeting 2025 02 05
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Sonepar to Consolidate Midwest Subsidiaries
Allient headquarters, Buffalo, N.Y.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Allient to Shuffle Operations, Establish Machining ‘Center of Excellence’
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
February 11, 2025
Echo Electric Manager Meeting 2025 02 05
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Sonepar to Consolidate Midwest Subsidiaries
Five of its companies will be combined under Echo Electric.
February 6, 2025
Allient headquarters, Buffalo, N.Y.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Allient to Shuffle Operations, Establish Machining ‘Center of Excellence’
The company will transfer some assembly operations to other locations.
February 4, 2025
20250121 Orbis Greenville Tx 6310
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ORBIS Opens New Manufacturing Plant in Texas
The reusable packaging producer expects the facility to create 190 jobs.
February 4, 2025
Core & Main branch, Shelby Township, Mich.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Core & Main Expands in Michigan
The Lansing-area branch is the company's fourth in the state.
February 4, 2025
Packer Fastener distribution center, Columbus, Ohio.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Expands to Ohio
The company added its third distribution hub in Columbus.
February 3, 2025
I Stock 1446373235
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ferguson to Add Montana Distribution Hub
The new facility will feature a warehouse, distribution center, office space and a showroom.
January 30, 2025
Dakota Fluid Power corporate office, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Universal Hydraulics Joins Dakota Fluid Power Brand
The company has also relocated to a new facility.
January 30, 2025
Ridgid Ribbon Cutting
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ridgid Expands Press Jaw Manufacturing at Ohio Headquarters
The company said the project would double its capacity and slash lead times.
January 30, 2025
Threadline Products headquarters, Charlotte, N.C.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Threadline Products Buys Former Atlantic Fastener, Würth Facility
Threadline said the deal includes the location's equipment, materials and workforce.
January 20, 2025
Messer Asu
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Gas Supplier Messer Adding New Air Separation Unit in Arkansas
The company specializes in industrial, medical, specialty and electronics gases.
January 14, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 10 At 12 28 33 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Viking Electric Expands in Wisconsin
The Sonepar subsidiary is adding a second location in the Milwaukee area.
January 10, 2025
Endries
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Endries Announces New North Texas Distribution Hub
The company said the Fort Worth facility would double its current capacity in a key market.
January 9, 2025
Grainger’s distribution center in Minooka, Ill.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Grainger Buys Chicagoland Warehouse
The campus is located next to the company’s Illinois distribution hub.
January 6, 2025
Schaedler Yesco Purchases New Corp Office Image 2
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schaedler Yesco Announces New Headquarters
The company expects to move to a nearby suburb in mid-2025.
January 3, 2025