Southwire Announces West Georgia Distribution Hub

The project will combine three existing distribution sites under one roof.

Feb 7, 2025
Southwire This State Of The Art Facility Will Create A Centralized Hub For Southwire S Distribution
Southwire/PRNewswire

Wire and cable supplier Southwire announced Wednesday that it will build a new, 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center in Bremen, Georgia.

The facility, known as the ATL Distribution Center, will combine the operations of Southwire's three existing distribution sites in Villa Rica, Georgia, under one roof, and will serve internal and external customers across the organization and the West Georgia region.

The facility is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2026.

"This new distribution center is the next exciting step in both our continuous effort to improve our customer experience and our investment in modernization across the organization," Southwire President and CEO Rich Stinson said in the announcement. "The new facility will help Southwire continue to stand out as a leader in the industry, while serving as a reflection of our promise to provide our customers with world-class service."

Southwire also opened a new distribution center in North Texas last year.

