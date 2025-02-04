Allient to Shuffle Operations, Establish Machining ‘Center of Excellence’

Motion, control and power products supplier Allient will realign its assembly operations and establish a new facility for complex parts at its Southeast Alabama location, the company announced Monday.

The company plans to shift assembly operations currently housed in Dothan, Alabama, to facilities in Tulsa and in Reynosa, Mexico, that currently focus on final assembly, integration and testing.

The Dothan facility, meanwhile, will be converted into a “Machining Center of Excellence” that will manufacture complex, fabricated parts. Company officials said the moves would improve Allient’s business focus, along with its footprint for precision solutions in key markets, including aerospace and defense, medical equipment, and electronic test and assembly equipment.

Allient expects to achieve savings from the realignment in the “low multi-million dollar range” beginning in late 2025 and recover certain one-time costs within one year.