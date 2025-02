Industrial and pipe, valves and fittings distributor Core & Main announced Monday that it has opened a new facility near Lansing, Michigan.

Company officials said the new location in nearby Mason, Michigan, would bolster its footprint and improve its service to local waterworks customers.

The branch is the company's fourth in southern Michigan, joining a location near Grand Rapids and two in metro Detroit.

St. Louis-based Core & Main came in at no. 6 on ID's 2024 Big 50.