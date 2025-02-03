Packer Fastener Expands to Ohio

The company added its third distribution hub in Columbus.

Industrial Distribution staff
Feb 3, 2025
Packer Fastener distribution center, Columbus, Ohio.
Packer Fastener

Wisconsin fastener and industrial supply distributor Packer Fastener on Monday announced that it has opened a new distribution center in Ohio.

The new Columbus hub joins the company’s Green Bay headquarters and a second distribution center opened last year near Kansas City. Packer officials said the 25,000-square-foot location on Columbus’ far west side would bolster its service offerings in “the east north central Midwest and beyond.”

Packer also operates locations throughout Wisconsin and branches in Minnesota and Illinois.

"Opening in Columbus represents another strategic milestone for Packer Fastener, positioning us to deliver even greater value to our partners across the region," Terry Albrecht, the CEO of PFS Companies, said in the announcement. “This new facility not only strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional service and  availability to customers in Ohio and neighboring states, but it also demonstrates the growth trajectory  fueled by the loyalty of our customers and the dedication of our team.”

