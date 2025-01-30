Ferguson to Add Montana Distribution Hub

Plumbing supply and industrial product distributor Ferguson will add a new distribution hub in Southwest Montana, a local developer announced Wednesday.

Outlaw Real Estate Partners said that work is underway on the new development in Belgrade, Montana, that will feature a warehouse and distribution center, along with office space and a showroom. Ferguson will occupy 88,000 square feet and is the "anchor tenant" in the first phase of the development.

Outlaw officials said the site — at more than 21 acres — offers access to nearby Interstate 90 and Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in a rapidly growing area.