Universal Hydraulics Joins Dakota Fluid Power Brand

The company has also relocated to a new facility.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jan 30, 2025
Dakota Fluid Power corporate office, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Dakota Fluid Power

Universal Hydraulics has joined the Dakota Fluid Power brand and relocated to a new facility, company officials announced.

The new location in Hastings, Nebraska, will offer more space for inventory, equipment and service capabilities, the company said. The name change, meanwhile, aims to align with its "vision for the future," while retaining its core focus on hydraulic products and services.

“Our new name and location mark an exciting chapter for our company,” Jamie Farris, the company's general manager, said in a statement. “As Dakota Fluid Power, we’re building on our strong foundation to offer even more robust solutions and services to our customers. Our new facility allows us to better serve our clients with greater efficiency and expanded capabilities.”

Dakota Fluid Power is a subsidiary of Singer Industrial.

