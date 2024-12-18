ABC Supply Opens Multimillion-Dollar Learning Center

The southern Wisconsin campus aims to "drive excellence through education."

ABC Supply Co. Inc.
Dec 18, 2024
ABC Supply Co. Inc.

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., North America's largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other  exterior and interior building products, celebrated the grand opening of its ABC Supply Learning Center at 1300 Prince Hall Drive in Beloit, the company announced Tuesday.

The newly constructed Learning Center reflects the company’s significant investment in its associates, offering advanced resources to drive professional development and innovation.

With this new environment created for associate development, ABC Supply reinforces its position as an industry leader backed by the best-trained workforce and a robust talent pipeline. The ABC Supply Learning Center is intended to drive excellence through education, supporting the company’s premier Branch Management Training and Sales Development Training programs, along with ongoing learning opportunities for associate development.

The grand opening was marked by an event last week at the ABC Supply headquarters, bringing together members of the company and the project partners who contributed to the success of the new facility. Attendees heard remarks from Chairman Diane Hendricks, President and CEO Keith Rozolis and COO Mike Jost, who highlighted the facility’s significance.

“This is a big milestone for us as we continue to live out our core value of opportunity,” said Jost. “The new Learning Center is a reflection of our dedication to the growth of our associates. We are excited to see this vision come to life and look forward to seeing how it will shape the future.”

The 43,000-square-foot facility, supported by a multimillion-dollar investment, can accommodate up to 900 people. It includes an auditorium with a capacity of 150 and breakout rooms for up to 250 people. The facility is also equipped with advanced technology, including cutting-edge audiovisual systems designed for an enhanced experience.

