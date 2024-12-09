Evolution Motion Solutions Opens Boston-Area Hub

The new facility follows the company's expansion into New England last year.

Evolution Motion Solutions
Dec 9, 2024
Ribbon-cutting ceremony at Evolution Motion Solutions' facility, Wilmington, Mass.
Evolution Motion Solutions

WILMINGTON, Mass. — Automation solutions provider Evolution Motion Solutions has opened a state-of-the-art 20,000-square-foot facility in Wilmington, Massachusetts, the company announced.

The new office and warehouse space, designed to enhance service capabilities and increase value-added offerings for northeastern customers, marks a significant milestone in Evolution's regional expansion after it was awarded New England territories for factory automation by Bosch Rexroth earlier this year.

The grand opening featured an exclusive automation expo showcasing Evolution's extensive product portfolio, including controls, drives, electronics, mechanics and robotics solutions. Attendees experienced how Evolution's technologies help customers achieve consistent throughput and repeatability while minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

"With our expansion to New England just under a year ago, this new facility underscores our commitment to supporting customers in this dynamic region," said Mark Majewski, president of factory automation at Evolution. "This investment ensures we can deliver world-class automation solutions tailored to the unique needs of industries in the northeast, such as aerospace, life sciences and semiconductors."

The Wilmington location is strategically designed to provide faster response times, local technical expertise and streamlined logistics for customers across New England. The facility includes dedicated office spaces for engineering and customer services teams and a modern warehouse space equipped to handle today's advanced automation technology.

"Our expansion into Wilmington reflects our dedication to staying close to our customers," said Majewski. "By being present in the region, we're better positioned to address challenges, deliver innovative solutions, and foster long-term partnerships."

