World Electric Opens South Florida Distribution Hub

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – World Electric, a Sonepar company, on Wednesday announced the grand opening of its new, 266,000-square-foot regional distribution center in Hialeah Gardens, Florida.

Featuring climate control, automated lighting controls and picking robots, the state-of-the-art, custom-built RDC will serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in south Florida and offer specialty services and faster delivery times.

“Our customers’ needs are growing increasingly complex. They need an agile distributor partner that can expertly manage projects, provide services such as kitting and prefabrication, and offer depth of product and just-in-time capabilities,” said Tammy Livers, president, World Electric. “Our regional distribution strategy and continuous improvement mindset are key pillars to providing that best-in-class customer experience.”

The large-scale RDC will service branches across south Florida and begin implementing Locus robots in early 2025 for faster, more efficient automated picking. At the facility, World Electric will provide a full line of color wire and parallel wire pulls. The RDC will also offer specialty services, including prefabrication, kitting, and a logistics management and material storage solution called Pro Logistic Services.

World Electric has opened two branches in the past two years in Gainesville and Winter Haven, Florida, as well as acquired Electric Supply of Tampa in 2023 and Advance Electric in 2022.

The Hialeah Gardens RDC is located at 10701 NW 142nd St. in Hialeah Gardens, and managed by Rodrigo Aguilar.