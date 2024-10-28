Vested Metals Announces New Indiana Location

Company officials said the Fort Wayne hub would be a "strategic nexus" for its Western customers.

Vested Metals International
Oct 28, 2024
Vested Metals facility, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Vested Metals facility, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Vested Metals International

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Vested Metals International, a Florida raw material specialty steel and metals supplier with expertise in the medical, defense and government contracting, aerospace, industrial, energy, automotive and transportation markets, announced Sunday that it is expanding with a dedicated sales and service center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The facility officially opened in October.

“This new location will allow us to expand our product offering and capabilities and better service our customers in the Midwest and beyond,” said Viv Helwig, president of Vested Metals. “It’s a major step in expanding our footprint and increasing our efficiency. Fort Wayne is a strategic nexus for our customers west of the Mississippi. It’s within an hour of major manufacturing hubs like Chicago, Indianapolis and Detroit. It is also located next to Warsaw, Indiana, known as ‘The Orthopedic Capital of the World.’ This will help us reduce lead times and continue to offer competitive rates for high-quality products.” 

The new center is a state-of-the-art powerhouse. With 20,000 square feet of space, the increased warehouse capacity allows Vested Metal to stock a broader range of materials and greater inventory to fulfill customer orders. The large facility also allows for advanced processing capabilities. The center boasts cutting-edge processing saws, allowing precision cutting tailored to each customer’s needs and space for tumbling services to refine a product’s finish. An upgraded packaging department allows staff to create custom packing solutions to ensure materials are safely and securely shipped. Additional capabilities will be offered, and for the first time, Vested Metals will offer local flatbed truck delivery of products on its own trucks and serviced by its staff. 

Vested Metals was launched as a start-up in 2014 by Viv Helwig and focused on raw material specialty metals and steel distribution, value-added processing, and metallurgical consulting. Vested Metals has earned a spot on Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest-growing companies list five years in a row (2019-2023).  

“We are thrilled to join the business community in Fort Wayne,” said Helwig. “Something we take pride in at Vested Metals is doing good where we do business. Our first and most important core value is ‘People Are Forever.’ We’re excited to become a part of a growing community and be active partners in its success.” 

Vested Metals’ new Sales and Service Center is located at 6450 Innovation Boulevard, Suite 102, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 24, and it is planning a future open house event.


Airline Hydraulics Expands to Florida, Georgia
Airline Hydraulics Expands to Florida, Georgia
October 23, 2024
H.H. Barnum to Hold South Carolina Open House
H.H. Barnum to Hold South Carolina Open House
October 14, 2024
Honeywell to Spin Off Advanced Materials Business
Honeywell to Spin Off Advanced Materials Business
October 9, 2024
Airline Hydraulics Corporation Airline Omron Florida Georgia Expansion
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Airline Hydraulics Expands to Florida, Georgia
H.H. Barnum office, Greenville, S.C.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
H.H. Barnum to Hold South Carolina Open House
Honeywell headquarters, Charlotte, N.C., June 2022.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Honeywell to Spin Off Advanced Materials Business
