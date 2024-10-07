F.W. Webb Moves New Hampshire Wholesale Location

The company said the new building is almost four times larger than its previous space.

F.W. Webb. Co.
Oct 7, 2024
F.W. Webb Co.

BEDFORD, Mass. — F.W. Webb Company on Monday announced the completion of its wholesale store relocation from Keene to neighboring Swanzey, New Hampshire.

The F.W. Webb team began serving contractors, technicians and other professionals at the new, state-of-the-art facility on Monday morning. Centrally located and easily accessible at 511 Old Homestead Highway, the new facility will also feature Frank Webb Home’s latest retail showroom. 

“Over time, it became apparent that growing demand from our valued customers warranted a larger, modern space,” said General Manager Brian Bradley. “This new facility allows us to significantly expand our carefully selected inventory of top-quality products and introduce various improvements to create a more efficient and informative customer experience.” 

The new building is almost four times larger than the previous space. It has substantial capacity for new product lines of tools, systems, and parts from leading manufacturers. 

Next to the facility, a 1.3-acre storage yard contains a wide range of products, with ample space for large pipe, gas tanks, rooftop HVAC units and more. 

For seamless service, the store offers will call, free delivery, and an expanded service counter. Contractors can also utilize four convenient loading bays.

Bradley and his team will now offer helpful training sessions at an on-site training center, which reflects the company’s commitment to industry education by providing certification classes, manufacturer updates, and hands-on product demonstrations. The center can accommodate up to 18 professionals. 

“At F.W. Webb, we’re dedicated to supporting our customers’ growth by serving them with our comprehensive inventory, industry expertise, and project guidance,” said Bradley. “We look forward to welcoming the professionals responsible for critical projects initiated by homeowners, businesses, institutions, and communities throughout the region.”

The facility also functions as an important catalyst of economic growth for the region. Bradley says he’s already hired five employees to serve customers at the new location.

In the near future, Frank Webb Home will unveil its newest retail showroom at the site for homeowners, contractors, and others. The kitchen, bath and lighting store will showcase working displays and the expertise of Frank Webb Home’s knowledgeable showroom consultants. A grand opening date for the new showroom will be announced soon.

