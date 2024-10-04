DSG Opens Montana Branch, Distribution Hub

The Butte facility will serve the area's rapidly growing electrical, plumbing, utility, automation and waterworks markets.

DSG
Oct 4, 2024
Butte
DSG

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — DSG recently announced the opening of its newest location in Butte, Montana.

The official grand opening was celebrated on Oct. 2. Situated at 2974 Washoe Street in Butte, the new, 60,000-square-foot facility provides a strategic location with convenient access from Interstate 15/North & South and Interstate 90/East & West.

Having served the Butte market for over 30 years, this development represents a significant step in DSG’s commitment to delivering a best-in-class customer experience. The new facility will continue to serve local customers in Butte and will be a distribution center for all Montana DSG locations – Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell and Missoula. With this enhanced capacity, they will better serve customers in electrical, plumbing, HVAC, communications, utility, automation and waterworks, reinforcing their role as a trusted partner in their success.

"We’re thrilled to celebrate the opening of our new Butte, Montana location," said Paul Kennedy, CEO and president of DSG. "This growth is a testament to our commitment to better serve our customers and communities by expanding our product and service offerings in growing regions in our footprint."

