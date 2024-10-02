Milwaukee Tool Opens Mississippi Manufacturing Facility

GRENADA, Miss. — Milwaukee Tool has, once again, expanded its presence in the U.S. with the opening of its newest manufacturing facility, located in Grenada County, Mississippi.

The new location will employ more than 800 people, marks Milwaukee’s eighth location in Mississippi, and is the company’s largest manufacturing facility in the U.S. to date.

"Our rapid growth continues to accelerate, and this new facility in Grenada plays a crucial role in maintaining our trajectory of excellence in serving our distributor and user partners,” said Scott Griswold, group president of the Professional Accessories Business Unit at Milwaukee Tool. “This success is the direct result of recruiting some of the best talent around the nation, especially in the state of Mississippi. Our strong people and our unique culture are unlike anything else in the industry.”

Milwaukee Tool invested more than $60 million into the more than 500,000-square-foot facility. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and manufacturing capabilities, the Grenada location will initially produce Milwaukee’s robust line of accessories, including SAWZALL Blades, and will expand into additional product lines over time.

Milwaukee Tool, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, has seen remarkable double-digit growth every year for more than a decade. With a workforce of over 10,000 in the U.S. alone, the company has expanded its footprint both domestically and globally, driven by this consistent growth. In Mississippi, Milwaukee Tool has invested more than $250 million over the last five years and employs more than 4,000 people.