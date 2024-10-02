Grainger Begins Construction on Texas Distribution Hub

The 1.2 million-square-foot Houston-area facility is expected to open in 2026.

W.W. Grainger Inc.
Oct 2, 2024
Officials Breaking Ground At New Grainger Site
W.W. Grainger Inc.

CHICAGO — Grainger on Tuesday joined community members and officials from the greater Houston metropolitan area to ceremonially break ground for the company's 1.2 million-square-foot Houston Texas Distribution Center in Harris County.

"This isn't our first stop in the Lone Star State. Texas is home to more Grainger locations than any other state, including 34 standard branches, a sales office in San Antonio, the Dallas Fort Worth Distribution Center and neighboring bulk warehouse," said Rob Reynolds, Grainger senior vice president, branch and DC operations. "Grainger's Houston Texas Distribution Center is going to be a state-of-the-art building that serves as a significant and tangible investment in our future."

Added Anand Lal, Grainger's group vice president, supply chain: "Our goal is to ship next-day, complete orders. To do this, we need to have a broad range of products stocked close to our customers. Greater Houston is an ideal location given its geographical proximity to current and potential Grainger customers."  

Grainger intends to open the new facility in 2026 — employing approximately 400 team members within a year of its opening. Equipped with state-of-the-art operations technology, the building will be one of Grainger's largest distribution centers in terms of square footage.

"I am proud to welcome Grainger to Hockley, one of the fastest growing areas in Precinct 4," said Commissioner Lesley Briones, Harris County Precinct 4. "The new distribution center will create jobs for our residents and is an example of Harris County's competitive spirit and commitment to economic opportunity. Grainger's presence will help us further drive progress as we continue to invest in our local economy."

Founded in 1927, Grainger has a long history of being an active member of the communities where its team members live and work. At the event, Grainger presented a $20,000 donation to nearby Roberts Road Elementary. Located in Hockley, Texas, and part of Waller Independent School District, the school is home to more than 600 students and 80 staff members. Grainger's donation will make an immediate positive impact that aligns with the company's community investment strategy. 

"Roberts Road Elementary is thrilled about our new partnership with Grainger and their new facility near us in Hockley. This partnership perfectly aligns with our theme for this school year, 'The road to success is always under construction,'" said Roberts Road Elementary Principal Justin Pluckhahn. "With Grainger's support, we are excited to build on this theme by adding to the resources available for our students to thrive. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a year filled with growth, learning and achievement."

Construction is taking place on a vacant 108-acre parcel of land just off Interstate 290 and Roberts Road in Hockley, about 37 miles northwest of Houston. 

The opening of the Houston Texas Distribution Center will support the company's plans to increase the number of stocked industrial supply products in the market from 150,000 to up to 300,000 different products.

