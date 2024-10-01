Border States Expands Western Wisconsin Branch

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Border States’ Eau Claire, Wisconsin, branch recently completed an expansion, which will allow it to serve additional markets and expand its service offerings for customers.

“Border States is not only here to stay but has plans for growth,” said Tyler Ihry, account manager at Border States. “This expansion provides our customers with a unique offering that covers the construction, industrial and utility markets. Our vendor partnerships and national footprint will also allow us to grow with our customers and serve their unstoppable businesses.”

The expansion grew the branch footprint to more than 40,000 square feet with a 4.5-acre storage yard. Additionally, the branch added capability for job site deliveries, job site containers and mobile warehouses, kitting services, material staging and more. The company has also added resources in inside and outside sales, quotations, and driving and warehouse personnel to support the expansion.

The branch is poised for continued growth in the coming years, creating additional jobs in the Eau Claire market as a 100% employee-owned company.

“Eau Claire is a great area with a lot to offer, and Border States is proud to be a part of its business community,” Ihry said.