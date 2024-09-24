Winsupply Anticipates Adding Ohio Distribution Campus

Construction and industrial supply distributor Winsupply is considering adding a large new warehouse complex in its native Southwest Ohio, according to local media reports.

The Dayton Daily News reports that the company has signed an agreement to buy 38 acres of land in the Dayton suburb of Miamisburg, which city documents indicated could house a nearly 623,000-square-foot distribution hub.

Winsupply officials told the paper that although it does not have an “immediate need” for the project or a potential timetable for construction, the distributor wants to be prepared to meet the needs of its component companies in the coming years. The documents indicated that Winsupply intends to build and occupy the facility within five years.

“This investment once again solidifies Winsupply’s commitment to doing business in the Miami Valley,” said Bill Tolliver, the company’s real estate services and in-house counsel, according to local reports.

Winsupply noted that it wants to begin addressing the property’s zoning to ensure that local communities are on board with the project. Miamisburg planning officials are slated to hold a public hearing on establishing a development district for the property in late October.

The long-vacant property, located just west of Interstate 75, was previously used as a training facility for General Motors and its former Delphi parts subsidiary, WDTN-TV reports.

