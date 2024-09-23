Packer Fastener Opens New Kansas City Distribution Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Threaded fastener and industrial supply distributor Packer Fastener in March opened its first location in Kansas City. After receiving an enthusiastic reception in the Greater Kansas City area, the company on Monday announced the opening of its second-ever distribution center, strategically located in Lenexa, Kansas.

The new facility, located at 14900 W. 99th St., spans 60,000 square-feet and will enhance Packer Fastener’s ability to meet growing customer demand throughout the southern Midwest. The new distribution hub allows Packer to better serve its customers and is a result of the company’s unprecedented growth, driving the need for additional regional facilities. The company finalized the move in August 2024, welcoming both contractors and the public alike.

“Our new distribution center is a significant milestone for us and our customers,” said Terry Albrecht, founder and CEO of PFS Companies. “Expanding our footprint is a testament to the loyalty of our customers. This expansion reflects our commitment to providing the best possible service and support.”

The opening of the Kansas City Distribution Center — fondly referred to as KC-DC by Packer — is a response to the company’s remarkable growth, highlighted by its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list in 2022. Additionally, sibling company Packer Freight joined the list in 2023, ranking as the 14th fastest-growing company in Wisconsin. Both companies have also recently been recognized as 2024 Top Places to Work in Northeast Wisconsin.

Packer Fastener invites contractors and the community to explore the new facility and experience firsthand the enhanced service capabilities that come with this expansion.