Franklin Electric Realigns Engineered Pumps and Systems Facility

The manufacturing and testing hub will join the company's Global Water Systems segment.

Franklin Electric
Sep 19, 2024
Franklin Electric Engineered Pumps and Systems facility, Abernathy, Texas.
Franklin Electric

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — To support the availability of configured-to-order pumping solutions, packaged systems, and after-market re-bowling services for turbines, Franklin Electric Co. Inc. is realigning Headwater Companies’ Engineered Systems facility in Abernathy, Texas, to its Global Water Systems segment.

The move will allow Franklin Electric to increase its investment in water systems product innovation, enabling customers to deliver best-in-class products. The 84,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing and testing facility near Lubbock International Airport will support commercial, industrial, municipal, agricultural and irrigation markets.

“This move will combine the former Headwater Engineered Systems (HES) business and some operations from the Olive Branch, Mississippi, plant, and optimize our manufacturing, engineering and sales resources,” said Ryan Johnson, vice president, Americas commercial director. “The Abernathy team has a wealth of expertise in Franklin Electric products, and we’re excited to leverage their skills to serve our customers.”

Specifically, the move brings together a leadership team with over 150 years of collective experience in engineered pumping systems testing, development, production, repair and training. In addition, Abernathy is an ISO 9001:2015-certified facility, providing a critical level of design, testing and manufacturing excellence for pump systems and components. The Abernathy test facility has Hydraulic Institute’s 40.7 certification, an EPA-recognized standard by which product efficiencies are measured.

“Customer support and service are at the core of the Franklin Electric brand,” said Johnson. “This alignment ensures that we continue to offer our customers reliable product availability, state-of-the-art testing capabilities, and value-added services that support their growth.”

Through Q4 of this year, customers can expect a seamless transition and look forward to enhanced capabilities from Franklin Electric, including the company’s industry-leading product design/size/quote tool, FE Select.

