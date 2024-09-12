DSG Expands Operations in South Dakota, Iowa, Michigan

DSG ribbon-cutting event with President and CEO Paul Kennedy (center), Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson, Box Elder Chamber of Commerce President Sandy Larson (left), and members of the DSG South Dakota team, Box Elder, S.D.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — DSG announced Wednesday that it has recently expanded its operations by opening two new locations and relocating a third.

The new facilities are located in Box Elder, South Dakota, and Spirit Lake, Iowa, while the relocation involves a move to a larger building in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

This expansion brings DSG's total number of locations to 57 across eight states.

The new Box Elder location is a dedicated waterworks facility which had served customers from the nearby Rapid City location. The new facility also allows the Rapid City location to continue expanding its product offerings for customers in electrical, HVAC, plumbing, communications, and onsite sewer and well.

The new Spirit Lake location focuses on plumbing.

The Grand Rapids location, with its recent move, now offers both HVAC and plumbing services, enhancing its capacity to meet growing demand. This strategic expansion underscores DSG's commitment to delivering a broad range of products and solutions from leading manufacturers to professionals in the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, communications, utility, automation, waterworks, and onsite sewer and well industries.

The expansion into Box Elder and Spirit Lake enables DSG to better serve the customers in these regions, offering enhanced convenience and efficiency for those in need of waterworks and plumbing products and services. The relocation in Grand Rapids positions DSG to more effectively handle the increasing demand for HVAC and plumbing services in the area.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our new locations and the relocation of our Grand Rapids facility," said DSG CEO and President Paul Kennedy. "This expansion reflects our ongoing dedication to serving our customers and communities by providing a wider range of products and services in key regions."