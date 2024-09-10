Endries Opens Suburban Chicago Distribution Hub

Company officials said the facility increases its Illinois operations footprint by 50%.

Endries International
Sep 10, 2024
Endries
Endries International Inc.

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — Endries International Inc. on Tuesday announced the opening of its new distribution center in Algonquin, Illinois.

The new facility is a key milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to improving service efficiency, expanding operational capabilities, and supporting the growing needs of our customers.

Spanning 130,000 square feet, the distribution center is strategically located to reduce overall delivery times and enhance customer satisfaction. The additional space also provides a footprint for future automation which will enable Endries to streamline the shipping process and better serve customers.

Endries hosted a grand opening event at the beginning of August with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring company executives, local officials and community leaders.

During the event, Michael Knight, Endries' president and CEO, highlighted the significance of the new facility and Endries' vision for future growth:

“With this move, we have proactively increased our operations footprint in Illinois by 50%, reflecting our confidence in the future of OEM manufacturing in the United States. This, too, is our first implementation of a new, high-capacity, high-throughput distribution system that we will standardize on for similar planned operations expansion in other regions of the country."

“We are excited about the opportunities that our new space will bring and appreciate the loyalty and support throughout this process,” added Dave Girard, Endries vice president, sales and engineering. "Our customers’ trust in us drives us to continually improve and exceed your expectations

Sustainability was also considered during the construction and planning of the facility floorplan. All LED lights were installed throughout the location equipped with motion sensors and automatic shutoff for reduction in energy consumption.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Endries
Endries Opens Suburban Chicago Distribution Hub
September 10, 2024
Porter Pipe 2024 172
Porter Pipe & Supply Breaks Ground on Southern Wisconsin Hub
September 3, 2024
Kansas City, Kan.
Marshalltown Announces New Kansas Distribution Center
September 3, 2024
Image (1)[1]
Crawford Opens Sixth Houston-Area Location
August 19, 2024
Related Stories
Porter Pipe 2024 172
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Porter Pipe & Supply Breaks Ground on Southern Wisconsin Hub
Kansas City, Kan.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Marshalltown Announces New Kansas Distribution Center
Image (1)[1]
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Opens Sixth Houston-Area Location
Screenshot 2024 08 14 At 2 09 18 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
SupplyOne Expands in U.S. and into Canada
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Porter Pipe 2024 172
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Porter Pipe & Supply Breaks Ground on Southern Wisconsin Hub
The facility is expected to open next spring.
September 3, 2024
Kansas City, Kan.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Marshalltown Announces New Kansas Distribution Center
The tool supplier will invest $27 million in the Kansas City facility.
September 3, 2024
Image (1)[1]
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Opens Sixth Houston-Area Location
The new facility outside Stafford, Texas, is less than 30 miles from its Katy distribution center.
August 19, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 14 At 2 09 18 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
SupplyOne Expands in U.S. and into Canada
The company has added locations in Portland, Seattle and Toronto.
August 14, 2024
Photo#2
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kito Crosby Announces Completion of Minnesota Factory Project
The facility is the flagship manufacturing site of its Peerless brand.
August 9, 2024
Wheatland Tube facility, Birmingham, Ala.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Zekelman Industries to Expand Alabama Facilities
The company will expand its Atlas Tube hub and add a Wheatland Tube site.
July 23, 2024
Ace Hardware store in Spokane, Wash., April 2022.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ace Hardware Plans to Add More than 200 Stores
The hardware cooperative, celebrating its centennial, has already opened more than 100 through June.
July 17, 2024
Warehouse Blog Image
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Lindenmeyr Munroe Expands Distribution Operations
The company announced plans for an Atlanta distribution hub.
July 17, 2024
I Stock 1398249356
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schneider Electric to Invest Millions in South Carolina Operations
The initiative is projected to add more than 100 jobs in both locations.
June 25, 2024
Ameripipe Supply Inc. Miami branch, Hialeah, Fla.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ameripipe Supply Adds Florida Fabrication, Distribution Branch
The suburban Miami hub is the company's ninth in the U.S.
June 21, 2024
Greensboro, N.C.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
JMP Announces North Carolina Distribution, Manufacturing Hub
The company will invest $30 million in the new headquarters campus in Greensboro.
June 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 10 At 10 59 32 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
DataXstream Expands Abroad
The company announced the opening of a new office in Barcelona.
June 10, 2024
Border States location in Dickinson, N.D.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Border States Announces New Operating Model, Distribution Centers
The company said it will add "multiple" distribution centers to its supply network over the next several years.
June 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 29 At 2 36 18 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Brennan Expands to Mexico
The hydraulics and pneumatics provider added a new distribution hub in the country.
May 29, 2024
I Stock 1225119932
Company Expansion & Consolidation
DuPont to Separate into Three Independent Companies
Its remaining operations will be a “premier diversified industrial company.”
May 23, 2024