Endries Opens Suburban Chicago Distribution Hub

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — Endries International Inc. on Tuesday announced the opening of its new distribution center in Algonquin, Illinois.

The new facility is a key milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to improving service efficiency, expanding operational capabilities, and supporting the growing needs of our customers.

Spanning 130,000 square feet, the distribution center is strategically located to reduce overall delivery times and enhance customer satisfaction. The additional space also provides a footprint for future automation which will enable Endries to streamline the shipping process and better serve customers.

Endries hosted a grand opening event at the beginning of August with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring company executives, local officials and community leaders.

During the event, Michael Knight, Endries' president and CEO, highlighted the significance of the new facility and Endries' vision for future growth:

“With this move, we have proactively increased our operations footprint in Illinois by 50%, reflecting our confidence in the future of OEM manufacturing in the United States. This, too, is our first implementation of a new, high-capacity, high-throughput distribution system that we will standardize on for similar planned operations expansion in other regions of the country."

“We are excited about the opportunities that our new space will bring and appreciate the loyalty and support throughout this process,” added Dave Girard, Endries vice president, sales and engineering. "Our customers’ trust in us drives us to continually improve and exceed your expectations

Sustainability was also considered during the construction and planning of the facility floorplan. All LED lights were installed throughout the location equipped with motion sensors and automatic shutoff for reduction in energy consumption.