Porter Pipe & Supply Breaks Ground on Southern Wisconsin Hub

The facility is expected to open next spring.

Porter Pipe & Supply
Sep 3, 2024
Porter Pipe 2024 172
Porter Pipe & Supply

DEFOREST, Wis. — Porter Pipe & Supply marked a significant milestone last month with the groundbreaking of its new facility in DeForest, Wisconsin.

The 180,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility near Madison represents a major advancement in Porter Pipe's commitment to the Wisconsin market with an anticipated opening in Spring 2025.

The event highlighted the strong relationships cultivated over the years, both within the Porter family and with its valued partners. In attendance were Porter family shareholders, key executives from Porter Pipe & Supply, representatives from general contractor Briohn, and building owners the Dickman family.

What makes this project truly special is the natural synergy between these three family-owned and operated companies. The Porter family, Briohn, and the Dickman family all share a deep-rooted dedication to the Wisconsin market. This shared vision and commitment to excellence will create a facility that not only serves as a hub for Porter Pipe & Supply's operations but also symbolizes the strong ties and collaborative spirit that define Wisconsin's business community.


As Porter Pipe & Supply continues to expand its footprint, this new facility will provide enhanced capabilities to meet the growing needs of customers in the region. The ceremony not only marked the beginning of construction but also celebrated the ongoing partnership and mutual respect among all involved.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Spring 2025 grand opening approaches. This facility is set to become a cornerstone of Porter Pipe & Supply's operations, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the Wisconsin market.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Porter Pipe 2024 172
Porter Pipe & Supply Breaks Ground on Southern Wisconsin Hub
September 3, 2024
Kansas City, Kan.
Marshalltown Announces New Kansas Distribution Center
September 3, 2024
Image (1)[1]
Crawford Opens Sixth Houston-Area Location
August 19, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 14 At 2 09 18 Pm
SupplyOne Expands in U.S. and into Canada
August 14, 2024
Related Stories
Kansas City, Kan.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Marshalltown Announces New Kansas Distribution Center
Image (1)[1]
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Opens Sixth Houston-Area Location
Screenshot 2024 08 14 At 2 09 18 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
SupplyOne Expands in U.S. and into Canada
Photo#2
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kito Crosby Announces Completion of Minnesota Factory Project
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kansas City, Kan.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Marshalltown Announces New Kansas Distribution Center
The tool supplier will invest $27 million in the Kansas City facility.
September 3, 2024
Image (1)[1]
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Opens Sixth Houston-Area Location
The new facility outside Stafford, Texas, is less than 30 miles from its Katy distribution center.
August 19, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 14 At 2 09 18 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
SupplyOne Expands in U.S. and into Canada
The company has added locations in Portland, Seattle and Toronto.
August 14, 2024
Photo#2
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kito Crosby Announces Completion of Minnesota Factory Project
The facility is the flagship manufacturing site of its Peerless brand.
August 9, 2024
Wheatland Tube facility, Birmingham, Ala.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Zekelman Industries to Expand Alabama Facilities
The company will expand its Atlas Tube hub and add a Wheatland Tube site.
July 23, 2024
Ace Hardware store in Spokane, Wash., April 2022.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ace Hardware Plans to Add More than 200 Stores
The hardware cooperative, celebrating its centennial, has already opened more than 100 through June.
July 17, 2024
Warehouse Blog Image
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Lindenmeyr Munroe Expands Distribution Operations
The company announced plans for an Atlanta distribution hub.
July 17, 2024
I Stock 1398249356
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schneider Electric to Invest Millions in South Carolina Operations
The initiative is projected to add more than 100 jobs in both locations.
June 25, 2024
Ameripipe Supply Inc. Miami branch, Hialeah, Fla.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ameripipe Supply Adds Florida Fabrication, Distribution Branch
The suburban Miami hub is the company's ninth in the U.S.
June 21, 2024
Greensboro, N.C.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
JMP Announces North Carolina Distribution, Manufacturing Hub
The company will invest $30 million in the new headquarters campus in Greensboro.
June 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 10 At 10 59 32 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
DataXstream Expands Abroad
The company announced the opening of a new office in Barcelona.
June 10, 2024
Border States location in Dickinson, N.D.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Border States Announces New Operating Model, Distribution Centers
The company said it will add "multiple" distribution centers to its supply network over the next several years.
June 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 29 At 2 36 18 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Brennan Expands to Mexico
The hydraulics and pneumatics provider added a new distribution hub in the country.
May 29, 2024
I Stock 1225119932
Company Expansion & Consolidation
DuPont to Separate into Three Independent Companies
Its remaining operations will be a “premier diversified industrial company.”
May 23, 2024
Fastener Super Store Inc
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Fastener SuperStore Opens New Headquarters
The suburban Chicago campus also houses its primary distribution center.
May 14, 2024