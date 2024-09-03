Porter Pipe & Supply Breaks Ground on Southern Wisconsin Hub

DEFOREST, Wis. — Porter Pipe & Supply marked a significant milestone last month with the groundbreaking of its new facility in DeForest, Wisconsin.

The 180,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility near Madison represents a major advancement in Porter Pipe's commitment to the Wisconsin market with an anticipated opening in Spring 2025.

The event highlighted the strong relationships cultivated over the years, both within the Porter family and with its valued partners. In attendance were Porter family shareholders, key executives from Porter Pipe & Supply, representatives from general contractor Briohn, and building owners the Dickman family.

What makes this project truly special is the natural synergy between these three family-owned and operated companies. The Porter family, Briohn, and the Dickman family all share a deep-rooted dedication to the Wisconsin market. This shared vision and commitment to excellence will create a facility that not only serves as a hub for Porter Pipe & Supply's operations but also symbolizes the strong ties and collaborative spirit that define Wisconsin's business community.

As Porter Pipe & Supply continues to expand its footprint, this new facility will provide enhanced capabilities to meet the growing needs of customers in the region. The ceremony not only marked the beginning of construction but also celebrated the ongoing partnership and mutual respect among all involved.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Spring 2025 grand opening approaches. This facility is set to become a cornerstone of Porter Pipe & Supply's operations, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the Wisconsin market.