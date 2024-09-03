Marshalltown Announces New Kansas Distribution Center

The tool supplier will invest $27 million in the Kansas City facility.

Marshalltown
Sep 3, 2024
Kansas City, Kan.
iStock.com/digidreamgrafix

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Area Development Council announced Friday that Marshalltown, a company recognized for supplying high-quality tools and products to major retailers including Lowe's and Home Depot, is investing in a new distribution center in the Kansas City metro region.

The 200,000-square-foot facility is expected to create 40 new jobs, representing a capital investment of $27 million.

"I am thrilled to announce Marshalltown's plans to build a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility in the Kansas City metro area that will significantly enhance our logistics capabilities," said Jack Murders, COO of Marshalltown. "This strategically located facility is set to become a key hub for distribution and a vital transfer point between our operations."

Marshalltown LogoMarshalltown/PRWebThe family-owned manufacturing company is locating its new facility at 435 Logistics Center, an industrial park located at the northeast corner of 99th Street and Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, Kansas. The state-of-the-art facility will feature the latest in robotics and automation, setting a new standard for their distribution operations and enabling the efficient handling of products across all their categories of tools and equipment.

Marshalltown offers more than 9,000 products for a variety of construction and home improvement applications to customers worldwide through a robust distribution network. Products from all categories of tools and equipment will be distributed from this new facility. It is a privately held company with more than 700 full-time employees and currently operates facilities in Marshalltown, Iowa, Fayetteville, Arkansas, Bushnell, Illinois, and Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.

A centrally located industrial hub, the Kansas City region offers access to 90% of the contiguous U.S. in two days or less by truck, as well as the largest navigable inland waterway in the country. The market boasts four Class 1 rail lines and a state-of-the-art airport terminal, which handles the most air cargo of any air center in a six-state region. Companies locating operations in the region draw from a robust workforce of more than 190,000 manufacturing and logistics employees. In addition to Marshalltown, companies including Ace Hardware and URBN have also recently located major distribution operations in the region.

"From K.C., industrial operations can quickly and efficiently reach their customers across North America and beyond. We're thrilled to support Marshalltown's continued growth and welcome them to our Top 15 logistics hub," said Elli Bowen, vice president of KC Smartport, a strategic affiliate of the Kansas City Area Development Council.

