Crawford Opens Sixth Houston-Area Location

The new facility outside Stafford, Texas, is less than 30 miles from its Katy distribution center.

Crawford
Aug 19, 2024
Image (1)[1]
Crawford

HOUSTON, Texas — Crawford, a Sonepar company, on Friday announced the opening of its sixth Houston metropolitan area location. 

The new, 9,500-square-foot facility is conveniently located just outside the city of Stafford, less than 30 miles from the Katy distribution center. Daily product replenishments are made each morning directly from the 500,000 square-foot mega-warehouse. Through automation enhancements, the distribution center efficiently sifts through material and guarantees on-time deliveries daily. This ensures the new density branch can house frequently purchased materials while maintaining nearly instant access to more than $80 million of inventory. 

The new location is the distributor’s seventh to feature an open counter-warehouse, allowing customers to walk in and hand-pick materials, returning to business with maximized efficiency. 

“Houston continues to grow, and we are here for it. We noticed our customers were spending a lot of time on the south side of town, so we expanded to make their drives for material pickups more accessible,” said Mark Howard, branch manager. “We are planning our grand opening for early November this year. Please keep an eye out for event details in the future.”

