Brennan Expands to Mexico

The hydraulics and pneumatics provider added a new distribution hub in the country.

Brennan Industries Inc.
May 29, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 29 At 2 36 18 Pm
Brennan Industries

SOLON, Ohio – Brennan Industries Inc., a renowned global provider of hydraulic, pneumatic and instrumentation fittings, on Wednesday announced a strategic expansion to Mexico with the opening of a new distribution facility.  

Dave Carr, president and CEO of Brennan, conveyed the significance of establishing a local presence in Mexico as aligning with customer operations.

“As our customers expand their production facilities into different parts of the world, the demand for a nearby, dependable supplier becomes crucial. Our new distribution facility in Mexico not only guarantees uninterrupted workflows but also grants seamless access to components,” Carr said. “This expansion signifies a pivotal moment in Brennan's evolution. We've continuously adapted to meet the increasing demands of our customers and can be present in key marketplaces, positioned to deliver great service and support.”

While this expansion primarily focuses on improving production availability and optimizing supply chains, it's just one facet of Brennan's journey of growth and achievement. With recent milestones like its expanded strategic partnership of UCT’s Ham-let instrumentation products, the acquisition of RHINO hose protective products and the launch of e-commerce in the U.K., Brennan has a robust roadmap that will continue to unfold in accordance with customer demand. 

“Brennan’s expansion enhances our customers’ experience by delivering proactive solutions to their machinery needs,” Elda Ortiz, general manager at Brennan Mexico, said. "Our intention with this facility is not just to meet their expectations, but to exceed them. It's a reflection of our drive, dedication and determination to provide a true partnership, ensuring seamless support and innovation tailored to their evolving requirements."

The launch of the Mexico distribution facility shows Brennan's commitment to meeting its customers' needs and responding to the global market dynamics shaping business operations. Through this expansion, Brennan reaffirms its position as a global leader in the hydraulics industry, ready to meet the demands of its diverse customer base.

