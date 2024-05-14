Fastener SuperStore Opens New Headquarters

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Fastener SuperStore, a 20-year veteran of online selling and distribution of hardware solutions, has announced the opening of its new headquarters and primary distribution center in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Founded in 2005, Fastener SuperStore's business model focuses on on-demand shipping of bulk industrial fasteners such as screws, bolts, nuts, washers, spacers and standoffs.

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter of our company's journey," said company President Greg Fields. "The rapid growth we've experienced over the past several years necessitated a review of our distribution capabilities. To allow for new product lines and expansion of existing lines, we found that we needed to transition into a larger, more multi-functional facility."

With sales doubling between 2020 and 2022, Fastener SuperStore has had to contend with the challenges brought about by this increased demand.

"We are committed to growth and innovation. As an originator in web-based industrial fastener distribution, we were well positioned to handle the challenges that the pandemic brought," Fields added. "As we continue to add products and people, this larger and more modern space will allow us to maintain our pace and expedite our growth curve."

Fastener SuperStore has recently added services such as kitting, painting and plating to expand their product offerings. While the relocation won't alter the essence of Fastener SuperStore's operations, the expansion into a larger and better-equipped warehouse offers exciting opportunities for availability and productivity. With an increased inventory capacity, the new headquarters will allow Fastener SuperStore's warehouse to better meet the evolving needs of customers.

With the recent expansion, Fields said customers can continue to count on the same level of reliability and quick service that Fastener SuperStore has always delivered. The team remains committed to delivering timely shipments, as well as providing expert assistance to customers. Fastener SuperStore ships more than 95% of online orders same-day and has recently increased their catalog by 1,000-plus products.

Fastener SuperStore's new headquarters will be fully operational starting in June.