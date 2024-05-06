Summers Rubber Adds Columbus Branch

DALLAS — Summers Rubber, a Singer Industrial company, announced that it has opened a new location in Columbus, Ohio, to better meet the needs of its customers.

With this addition, Summers Rubber will increase Singer Industrial’s North America footprint to approximately 100 locations with over 1,400 employees.

This storefront will serve as Summers Rubber’s sixth location. Summers Rubber has served the Ohio markets for the last 75 years and plans to utilize this new location to better support its ever-expanding customer geography.

“For 75 years, we have been supporting our customers with expert application knowledge, unparalleled product quality, and a willingness to go above and beyond in everything we do,” said Summers Rubber Director of Operations Nathan Guernsey. “Our team is grateful for the opportunity to extend our customer-oriented service to the Columbus, Ohio, area.”

Singer Industrial Operations Director and Midwest/Canada Regional Manager Chris Reed said, “We are excited to announce our newest location in Columbus, Ohio. This expansion allows Summers Rubber to further serve our community and provide the industry-leading solutions and local customer service that Summers Rubber has been known for over 75 years.”