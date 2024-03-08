ARG Industrial Adds Idaho Branch

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — ARG Industrial, a leading distributor of hose, fittings and rigging products, on Friday announced the opening of its newest location in Hayden, Idaho.

The move marks a significant milestone for the company: it opens a 13th location, which expands its footprint into a new state.

The employee-owned company continues to invest in growth as it serves customers from a wide variety of industries throughout the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.