Airline Hydraulics Expands Phoenix Contact Distribution

The newly broadened reach now includes western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Airline Hydraulics Corp.
Feb 28, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 28 At 2 33 53 Pm
Airline Hydraulics Corp.

BENSALEM, Pa. — Airline Hydraulics Corp. on Wednesday announced a significant expansion of its sales and service territory as an Automation Elite Distributor of Phoenix Contact products.

This newly broadened reach now includes western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, fortifying Airline's presence in the North and southeastern United States from Maine to Georgia.

The expansion, effective immediately, builds on the strategic growth from last year, when Airline’s distribution territory extended into New England and western New York. The extension into western Pennsylvania and West Virginia underscores Phoenix Contact's recognition of Airline's exceptional technical expertise, delivery performance, and customer service quality.

"This extension is a remarkable opportunity for both the Airline and our customers," said Tom Yeager, industrial sales manager from Phoenix Contact. "Airline's demonstrated commitment to quality service and depth of industry knowledge makes them an exemplary partner for us. We eagerly anticipate the value this will bring to customers in the western Pennsylvania and West Virginia areas."

Airline's expansion into western Pennsylvania and West Virginia is not just about a broader array of products for customers; it is a testament to the ease of doing business with them. Its comprehensive website, airlinehyd.com, is an easy-to-use portal for accessing a wide array of Phoenix Contact products, ranging from automation hardware to electronic interface systems.

"Increasing our service territory symbolizes the trust and value that Phoenix Contact places in our capabilities. We're ready to bring our technical knowledge and robust product inventory to even more customers in this new region," said Dylan Verna, Phoenix Contact product expert at Airline.

